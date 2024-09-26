Discover the HASHAI (Hash AI) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that HASHAI (Hash AI) has been listed on XT Exchange. The HASHAI/USDT trading pair is available in the Innovation Zone (Depin).







About HASHAI (Hash AI)

Hash AI revolutionizes crypto mining by leveraging artificial intelligence to automate and optimize the process of switching between profitable coins. Through advanced algorithms, Hash AI analyzes the market in real time, selects the most lucrative coins, and adjusts mining rigs automatically to maximize returns. In addition to enhancing profitability, Hash AI places a strong emphasis on sustainability and community involvement, establishing itself as a leader in AI-powered crypto mining. This innovative approach offers a secure, efficient, and sustainable mining experience.

With the listing of HASHAI on XT Exchange, Hash AI gains access to a broader audience of traders and crypto enthusiasts, enhancing its liquidity and fostering its growth. This listing is a significant step in driving the future of AI-powered mining solutions, offering XT users new opportunities for investment and participation in the evolving crypto landscape.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement for the listing: “We are thrilled to welcome Hash AI to XT Exchange. Their innovative approach to automating crypto mining with AI aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting forward-thinking projects. This listing will bring tremendous value to our users and contribute to the growth of sustainable mining practices in the crypto industry.”

Website: https://hashai.co.uk

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x292fcDD1B104DE5A00250fEBbA9bC6A5092A0076

Whitepaper Link: https://hashai.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/storage/

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f8dd16c-25ce-496c-ae83-be1337550ad7