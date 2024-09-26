Corza Medical Honored with 2024 Global Excellence Award for Most Innovative Wound Closure Solutions Manufacturer

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical (“Corza” or the “Company”), a leading global medical technology company committed to remarkable service, trusted performance and outstanding value, has been awarded the respected Global Excellence Award for "Most Innovative Wound Closure Products Manufacturer - 2024 USA" by Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GPH). This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to excellence in providing high-performance technologies and solutions that enhance surgical outcomes.



“This award reflects our dedication to developing advanced wound closure solutions that improve patient outcomes and elevate surgical care,” said Tom Testa, Corza Medical CEO. “At Corza Medical, we pride ourselves on putting the needs of our customer and their patients first—while anticipating their needs by prioritizing world-class product quality, customer service and innovation.”

Established in 2020, the Global Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that set the highest standards and drive innovation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. Each nominee undergoes a rigorous assessment process conducted by an in-house research team. The team evaluates candidates independently, examining a comprehensive array of publicly available sources, including news articles, journals, corporate websites, professional directories and press releases.

The selection criteria consider industry experience, previous accolades, digital and physical presence, client and investor reviews and corporate progression. This meticulous vetting process ensures that only the most deserving organizations are recognized for their significant contributions to healthcare.

Corza Medical joins a distinguished group of companies acknowledged for their innovative approaches and impact on the healthcare landscape. The Global Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on organizations that continuously push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare and medicine.

To learn more about how Corza Medical is leading innovation in the wound closure space, visit the expanded award coverage in Global Health & Pharma Magazine here.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.