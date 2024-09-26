NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executives to Present at the ArcStone – Kingswood Growth Summit 2024

Senior Company leaders will participate in a panel discussion highlighting the energy transition on September 26th, 2024.

New York, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” of “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced that several senior executives will participate in a panel discussion at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2024, taking place in Toronto Canada on September 26, 2024.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2024 will offer exclusive access to insightful sessions and expert-led panels on listing and cross-listing companies. Investors will have the opportunity to engage with executive management from both private and public companies across a range of high-growth sectors, including Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and more.

NANO Nuclear will take part in a panel discussion titled "Traditional Energy & Energy Transition" on September 26th. This session will be moderated by Jack Bensimon, Managing Partner, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

“It is a pleasure for us to participate in this cross border growth summit,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “We are passionate in our mission to revolutionize the way industries around the world utilize nuclear energy. The Growth Summit in Toronto will continue our international reach, as well as discuss how advanced nuclear solutions can reshape the energy landscape in Canada. I am delighted to attend and look forward to our panel discussion, which will be an informative and exciting feature of the day.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Participate in an ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2024 Panel Discussion Titled “Traditional Energy & Energy Transition.”

The event will showcase over 30 public and private companies from around the world, with more than 400 institutional investors, family offices, retail wealth advisors, high net worth individuals, and industry professionals expected to attend. The conference will include corporate presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings, cocktail receptions, and an invitation-only VIP dinner, bridging the gap between Canadian and U.S. capital markets, and offering a platform for companies to highlight their growth potential and connect with key investors.

“I am delighted to see NANO Nuclear take part in this year’s ArcStone – Kingswood Growth Summit,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “NANO Nuclear is dedicated to innovation, like our proprietary microreactors and ancillary business lines, for the wider nuclear energy industry. Events like this are essential, as they provide a platform for business leaders and stakeholders to collaborate on addressing the challenges of today and planning for tomorrow.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

