NANO Nuclear Completes Initial Full-System Testing of its Patent-Pending, Proprietary Annular Linear Induction Pump Technology, Validating Key Design Features Designed for Long-Term Operational Durability

Company making progress toward eventual commercialization of the pump, which is designed for deployment in advanced small and micro modular reactor designs

New York, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has executed the first full tests of its proprietary, patent pending Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) at up to 350oC fluid temperature at the company’s demonstration facility in Westchester County, New York.

The ALIP functions as a thermal management and distribution system intended to compliment advanced nuclear energy platforms utilizing high boiling-point, high thermal-conductivity coolants, such as molten salts, lead eutectics, and liquid metals. Utilizing electromagnetic pumping mechanisms in place of conventional mechanical systems, ALIP is designed to power critical heat-transfer operations with exceptionally long mean time before failure and may serve as an enabling subsystem for advanced molten-salt and liquid-metal emerging small and micro modular reactor designs.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Proprietary, Patent-Pending Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP) Technology Undergoing Head-Related Testing.

The tests were held at NANO Nuclear’s demonstration facility in collaboration with aRoboticsCompany, a leading innovator in robotics fabrication, inspection, engineering and testing, validating the performance of new coil ruggedization and coil insulation features. The goal of the tests were to maximize ALIP’s lifespan in environments where maintenance or component replacement is not an option such as in space, undersea, and nuclear applications. The test outcomes have also provided valuable data for optimizing the pump’s magnetic behavior using novel, highly-engineered materials and unique component geometries.

“The completion of this comprehensive testing phase validates the ALIP system’s core design and durability, marking an important step toward the eventual commercialization of this proprietary technology,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “Importantly, these results show that NANO Nuclear can bring advanced technology from the design room to real world operations. Following the successful closed-loop flow test performed earlier this year, we introduced targeted design modifications to increase the magnetic field magnitude and improve overall system performance. The latest validation tests were conducted to assess the viability of these enhancements, and the results confirm that the modifications perform as intended. This outcome positions us to move forward with pre-commercialization activities and advance the technology toward market readiness in a disciplined and efficient manner.”

Figure 2 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Annular Linear Induction Pump (ALIP).

In addition to the core ALIP technology, a full stack of precision manufacturing processes (such as orbital laser welding) and electromagnetic quality control systems (such as 3D hi-resolution magnetic field mapping) were validated this year at NANO Nuclear’s demonstration facility. These parallel advancements would enable multiple ALIPs to be produced with very consistent, predictable behavior. Leveraging these production and quality control technologies, NANO Nuclear will focus on boosting ALIP’s reliability, lifespan, and efficiency while also lowering its high-volume production cost.

NANO Nuclear expects to move into the next phase of its ALIP commercialization program in the near future, positioning the technology as a competitive, zero-maintenance alternative to mechanical molten-metal pumps for both terrestrial and in-space applications.

“We continue to advance our patent-pending ALIP technology toward commercialization,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “The latest test results provide important data that help to guide our design decisions and position us to offer a viable electromagnetic alternative to mechanical molten-metal pumps, particularly in hard-to-service environments. This progress strengthens our long-term development roadmap as we prepare to move toward eventual market introduction.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release in this press release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “aim,” “seek,” “believe”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s development and commercialization activities for its ALIP technology. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

