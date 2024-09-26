SPX Technologies Announces Appointment of Jennifer Carpenter as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Carpenter as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 30, 2024. She succeeds Tausha White, who earlier this year announced her decision to retire. Ms. Carpenter joins SPX with an extensive background of human resources and leadership experience.



Gene Lowe, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Jennifer to the SPX Technologies team. Her expertise at developing strong business partnerships, building talent and organizational capabilities and empowering employees is an excellent fit with SPX’s growth initiatives. She has a strong track record of helping business leaders drive process efficiencies and successfully manage organic and inorganic growth.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “I would like to thank Tausha White for her years of service and hard work, helping drive our company’s success. We will miss her and wish her the best in the future.”

Ms. Carpenter has more than 20 years of leadership experience in human resources. She joins SPX from Honeywell International Inc. where she held multiple senior roles of increasing responsibility, including most recently as Vice President, Human Resources for Digital IT. She has built strong business partnerships and led the human resources function across a diverse set of businesses and global teams. She also played a major role in the integration and growth of a $3 billion+ acquisition, with more than 6,000 employees.

Ms. Carpenter earned a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Spring Arbor University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Human Resources from Central Michigan University.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

