Surgent CPE to Premiere 14 New Courses in Q4 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the premiere of 14 new continuing professional education (CPE) courses debuting in Q4 2024.



"Surgent’s dedication to providing timely, practical learning is central to our mission of helping accounting and finance professionals thrive," said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president of Surgent. “Our latest course offerings reflect Surgent’s commitment to offering premium content that goes beyond compliance, giving professionals the tools they need to make real-world applications of complex tax laws, business practices and industry regulations."

The new course offerings cover a diverse range of subjects, including taxation, client advisory services, financial planning and compliance issues. Many of these courses focus on current tax implications, gig economy trends, executive compensation, and the impact of the upcoming 2024 presidential and congressional elections.

"The 2024 election and ongoing economic shifts are at the forefront of many of our customers' concerns," said Nick Spoltore, Surgent’s vice president of tax and advisory content. "These courses provide timely insights to help practitioners offer more informed advice to their clients, whether they’re dealing with tax planning, client advisory services, or executive compensation."

Below is a preview of the new offerings, along with their premiere dates. All courses are worth two CPE credits, except where noted.

The 14 new CPE courses are scheduled as follows:

Registration for each course is open now at SurgentCPE.com. All new courses will debut as a live webinar, while some will later be available on-demand.

About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company’s 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering predictive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals headlined by the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully’s healthcare education brands include American Fitness Professionals & Associates, ChiroCredit, Impact EMS Training, Online CE, PharmCon freeCE, PharmCon Rx Consultant and Psychotherapy.net. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b56442d-7af7-42c6-b096-7412c5b4a366