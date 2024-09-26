Armlogi Reports 24% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2024

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today provided a business update, and reported financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.



Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results:

Total revenue increased by $31.9 million, or 23.6%, to $167.0 million during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Our transportation services segment reported revenue of $115.3 million, an increase of 18.8% from $97.0 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was driven by the rapid expansion of our business in 2023, as we expanded our warehouse operational capacities in California and New Jersey. This segment comprises reselling third-party carrier services to our customers. Our warehousing services segment generated $51.5 million, a 38.1% increase from $37.3 million in fiscal year 2023. This growth was driven by the growth in our transportation services. This segment comprises inventory management and storage offerings. Revenue from other services decreased by $0.5 million, or 77.4%. This segment is primarily comprised of customs brokerage services.

Costs of sales were $148.9 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 36.2%, or $39.6 million, compared with $109.3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase in costs was primarily driven by growth in transportation and warehousing services, leading to higher expenses across warehouse operations, particularly rental, labor, and operational expenses.

Gross profit margin decreased from 19.1% in fiscal year 2023 to 10.8% in 2024. Although the profit margins of our transportation services (e.g., FedEx, ocean freight, and truck deliveries) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, remained stable or slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year, the profit margins for our warehousing services experienced a significant decrease during the same period. Freight expenses rose by 17.8%, from $76.0 million in fiscal year 2023 to $89.5 million in fiscal year 2024. This increase correlates with the growth in transportation services, as higher activity levels and shipping volume boosted freight-related costs. Rental expenses were $30.4 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $14.8 million in 2023, an increase of 105%. This increase is largely driven by the Company’s expansion into its Fontana, California warehouse, as well as increased warehouse operating lease costs. Salary and benefits saw a 68% increase in fiscal year 2024, from $4.5 million to $7.6 million. This increase was due to the expansion of operations, particularly in warehouse services, necessitating more employees and higher compensation. Temporary labor expenses increased by 51%, from $8.4 million in 2023 to $12.7 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase reflected the Company's need for additional temporary labor to handle increased demand, especially in warehouse operations. Warehouse expenses grew by 82%, from $3.1 million in 2023 to $5.7 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase is associated with the expansion of the Company's warehousing facilities, including the costs tied to operating its new Fontana warehouse.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.2 million, from $7.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 to $10.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 28%. The increase was due to increased administrative activities primarily related to office supplies, and repairs and maintenance, to accommodate our business expansion.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 was $7.4 million, compared with the net income of $13.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, representing a decrease by $6.5 million.

Operational Highlights

In May, we closed our initial public offering of 1,600,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $8,000,000 of gross proceeds to the Company before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

In May, we signed a lease for a new 733,200-square-foot warehouse located near the Port of Savannah in Georgia. In August, the warehouse at the Port of Savannah, known as “SAV1,” became fully operational and has quickly become the busiest among the Company’s nine warehouses. Since June 2024, the facility has handled over 800 container shipments and maintains over 70% occupancy.

Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, “As we reflect on fiscal year 2024, we are proud to report strong revenue growth of nearly 24%, a testament to our team’s dedication and the success of our strategic initiatives. Our expansion in both transportation and warehousing services has enabled us to meet increasing customer demands while laying a solid foundation for future growth. As we continue to enhance our operational capacities, such as the opening of our SAV1 warehouse and the expansion of our trucking department, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service and value to our customers. We are also committed to sustainability, as demonstrated by our participation in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, which aligns with our long-term goal of reducing our environmental footprint. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving logistics landscape and continue driving value for our shareholders and partners.”

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Armlogi’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time (4:30 P.M. Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 26th to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Armlogi’s management team will lead the conference call and answer investor questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-445-7795 (international callers, please dial 1-785-424-1699) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please use the conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690358&tp_key=54cbaa4fb7.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2023

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash 7,888,711 6,558,099 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net 25,465,044 17,396,421 Other current assets 1,624,611 1,642,346 Deferred share issuance costs - 1,304,712 Prepaid expenses 1,129,435 796,904 Loan receivables 1,877,131 2,449,956 Total current assets 37,984,932 30,148,438 Non-current assets Restricted cash – non-current 2,061,673 — Long-term loan receivables 2,908,636 — Due from related parties — 511,353 Property and equipment, net 11,010,407 7,629,117 Intangible assets, net 92,708 128,027 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 111,955,448 49,659,047 Right-of-use assets – finance leases 309,496 478,984 Other non-current assets 711,556 — Total assets 167,034,856 88,554,966 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,502,339 8,470,166 Contract liabilities 276,463 424,182 Income taxes payable 57,589 2,654,695 Due to related parties 350,209 351,909 Accrued payroll liabilities 405,250 263,356 Operating lease liabilities – current 24,216,446 12,111,309 Finance lease liabilities – current 155,625 198,448 Total current liabilities 32,963,921 24,474,065 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities – non-current 93,126,092 37,741,370 Finance lease liabilities – non-current 169,683 290,795 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,536,455 735,122 Total liabilities 127,796,151 63,241,352 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,634,000 and 40,000,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively 416 400 Additional paid-in capital 15,468,864 8,985,007 Retained earnings 23,769,425 16,328,207 Total stockholders’ equity 39,238,705 25,313,614 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 167,034,856 88,554,966





ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) Year Ended

June 30,

2024 Year Ended

June 30,

2023 US$ US$ Revenue 166,977,034 135,044,436 Costs of sales 148,894,227 109,310,993 Gross profit 18,082,807 25,733,443 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 9,967,792 7,799,116 Total operating costs and expenses 9,967,792 7,799,116 Income from operations 8,115,015 17,934,327 Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (2,320,257 ) (1,408,634 ) Finance costs 47,649 60,419 Total other (income) expenses (2,272,608 ) (1,348,215 ) Income before provision for income taxes 10,387,623 19,282,542 Current income tax expense 2,145,072 4,980,481 Deferred income tax expense 801,333 380,523 Total income tax expenses 2,946,405 5,361,004 Net income 7,441,218 13,921,538 Total comprehensive income 7,441,218 13,921,538 Basic & diluted net earnings per share 0.19 0.35 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic 40,205,836 40,000,000 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-diluted 40,216,109 40,000,000



