Redi-Data Partners with Doceree’s AI-Enhanced Programmatic Marketplace Platform for Highly Focused Healthcare Professional Segments

Fairfield, NJ, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redi-Data, Inc. , a leading provider of postal and email lists, data services, direct marketing solutions, and digital identity resolutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Doceree, a HIPPA-certified, AI-enhanced platform building unique solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic messaging with proprietary data tools. Doceree will feature Redi-Data’s comprehensive selection of healthcare professional segments on their platform.

“We are pleased to partner with Doceree and look forward to contributing to their growth,” stated Michael San Inocencio, Director of Sales and Business Development at Redi-Data. “Redi-Data’s best-in-class HCP segments will be featured on Doceree’s platform, which provides unique healthcare industry-focused insight. The platform leverages AI tools, which provide a distinct advantage when targeting within the healthcare scope. Doceree’s AI-powered platform drives innovation and expands the possibilities of what programmatic can do for our clients.”

Commenting on the partnership, Julius Ramirez, SVP & GM, Product & Partnerships, Doceree, said, “We are excited to collaborate with a data leader like Redi-Data as we introduce our new and industry’s first HCP-only marketplace. This partnership will enhance our ability to provide pharmaceutical brands and agencies with accurate and comprehensive healthcare data. By integrating Redi-Data’s high-quality, audited data into our marketplace, we are confident that our users will benefit from improved data accuracy and deeper insights, ultimately driving better healthcare outcomes.”

Earlier in September, Redi-Data and Doceree attended the Digital Pharma East conference in Philadelphia, PA. Digital Pharma East is the leading event for the life sciences community and is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical marketing innovation. Doceree kicked things off, launching its AI-enhanced DSP as the world’s first and only healthcare programmatic platform with a HIPPA certification. “We take great pride in partnering with a HIPPA-certified DSP,” remarked Michael San Inocencio, “Doceree’s dedication to high standards of security and data sensitivity mirrors Redi-Data’s commitment to patient data privacy and overall compliance within the healthcare marketing industry.”

The enthusiasm around innovative yet compliant ways to introduce programmatic advertising in healthcare at Digital Pharma East was inspiring. “It’s a great time to explore the significant marketing possibilities programmatic advertising can unlock for your business,” San Inocencio continues. “There’s so much potential, and we’re excited to feature what can be achieved with our data on Doceree’s platform. From traditional HCP postal and email targeting to advanced marketing using ICD-10, CPT, and Rx coding claims data to our latest venture with Doceree’s HIPPA-compliant HCP-centric digital activation marketplace, Redi-Data will be there to connect you with your healthcare professional audience.”

Leverage healthcare professional segments on Doceree’s premier global platform with Redi-Data and target healthcare professionals with precision and scale. Redi-Data Digital®, our powerful de-identified digital identity solution, is designed to help healthcare marketers improve the scale and accuracy of their omnichannel marketing efforts. By mapping our offline database with a leading data partner like Doceree, marketers can reach highly specialized healthcare-focused audiences wherever they spend time online. Redi-Data Digital® offers robust layers of multidimensional data to enhance relationships, satisfaction, retention, and revenue and grow your omnichannel marketing.

About Doceree

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented, responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. We leverage our patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented. Learn more: www.doceree.com

About Redi-Data

Redi-Data, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer, and business postal and email lists. Our recently released digital identity solution, Redi-Data Digital, enables marketers to reach healthcare audiences with precision and scale online. As an official database licensee of several leading professional associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), Redi-Data provides the most trusted physician information to pharmaceutical brands and their agencies. Clients across various industries use Redi-Data’s high-quality lists, data services, and turn-key marketing solutions to reach their target audience with better data, resulting in better outcomes and affordability. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Redi-Data has sales offices in Berlin, NJ, and Sunrise, FL. Visit www.redidata.com to learn more. Better Data, Better Outcomes.

Redi-Data Contact

Michael San Inocencio

Director of Sales and Business Development

(973) 227-4380 x4284

msinocencio@redidirect.com

www.redidata.com