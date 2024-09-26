Commercial-Grade V4500Plus Jump Starter from TOPDON USA Offers Ultimate Power Solution for Semi Trucks, Towing and Roadside Service

Rockaway, NJ, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has released the V4500Plus Battery Tester and Jump Starter engineered for commercial-grade use. Designed for 12V and large displacement gasoline and diesel engines, the V4500Plus is a must-have jump starter for over-the-road drivers, towing operators and roadside service companies.
“Our V4500Plus Battery Tester and Jump Starter is the perfect tool for anyone who needs a proactive solution for unexpected vehicle battery replacements or breakdowns,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “An ‘on-the-go’ power bank for larger commercial trucks, trailers, boats and large equipment, it offers a peak current of up to 4500 amps and the capacity for up to 45 jump starts on a single charge. It’s a must-have tool for long-haul and semi-truck drivers who want to prevent unexpected battery failure or get their trucks up and running quickly when a jump start is needed.”
The two-in-one V4500Plus offers lightning fast charging with a 120Wh capacity that serves as a portable powerhouse. It comes with dual USB QC 3.0 fast charging ports and a 12V DC output that guarantees a reliable power supply for on-board equipment, including refrigerators and dash cams. When paired with the mobile app, it becomes a comprehensive battery tester, allowing users to assess their batteries and avoid unnecessary repair shop visits and unwarranted battery replacements.
Specifications for the V4500Plus include:
- 4500A peak amps
- 120Wh capacity
- Ideal for gas and diesel engines up to 16 liters in displacement
- BidirectionalPD100W input for 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 3A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A, 20V 5A
- Bidirectional TYPE-C out for USB1 : QC18W, 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A USB2 : QC18W, 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A DC:Max 16.8V 10A
- 500 lumen flashlight
- Up to 45 jump starts per charge
- -10℃~55℃ (14℉~132℉)
- iOS app (requires iOS 11.0 or later) and Android APP (requires Android 7.0 or later)
“The V4500Plus is ideal for over-the-road drivers, as well as jump starts for towing and roadside service operations,” said Schnitz. “In roadside emergencies it can charge a vehicle from 0 percent to 100 percent in less than 90 minutes. It’s also equipped with 15 ultra-bright LEDs, including six warning lights making it ideal for nighttime repairs, and emergency situations. The Boost mode is especially useful in harsh conditions, like freezing temperatures, offering a sustained output time of three minutes, ensuring you can get the vehicle on to a trailer or into the shop.”
For more product information and pricing visit https://www.topdon.us/products/v4500plus
About TOPDON USA
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us
Attachment