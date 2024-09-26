Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 40.51 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic healthcare packaging market size reached USD 24.80 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 38.57 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The industry is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.03% between 2024 and 2034.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market

Increasing need of healthcare devices due to rising healthcare spending is the major factor that drives the market.

Aging population drives growth in North America due to increased requirement of healthcare products.

Pharmaceutical industry is the dominating sector in market due increasing demand for healthcare

facilities.

Environmental concerns due to excessive plastic waste is an unceasing challenge for the market.



Market Overview

The plastic healthcare packaging market revolves around effective and safe packaging provided to the pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Along with this, product protection, safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical’s products are the leading objectives of the market. The packaging also provides a protective shield from contamination and external forces, damage, and also avoids degradation during transportation as well.

Apart from product protection, regulatory standards ensure that the product has easy access, is robust and strong to avoid drug tampering and meets safety standards. The company quality management system must be adopted by the producers of packaging company to avoid government restrictions.

Driver

Rising healthcare spending needs strict regulators requirements

The major driving factor is the rising healthcare spending due to elder adults who generally suffer from chronic diseases and their demographic conditions add to their demand and utilization of healthcare services. The disease prevalence among the elder adults has increased the demand for medical devices, in result, increasing the demand for plastic healthcare packaging market due to transportation and delivery requirements. The regulatory requirements make it necessary for the products to secure itself with robust packaging and this drives the demand of the plastic healthcare packaging market and the environmental conditions, transportation and storage environments require packaging safe.

Restraint

Plastic pollution and competition from alternative materials hinder the market growth

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of the plastic healthcare packaging market is plastic pollution and competition from alternative sources. The excessive plastic waste has been a negative impact on the environment, given the reason that plastic consumes time to decompose and it is non-biodegradable which has led to reduction of plastic consumption. Apart from this, alternative materials like the paper and paper-boards and other bio-degradable and compostable materials are hindering the market growth. Sustainability factor of bio-degradable materials also plays a big role in hindering the plastic healthcare packaging demand.

Opportunity

Emergence of Recycling and AI Integration

The plastic healthcare packaging market offers recyclability as an option to increase its utilization and this will also reduce plastic waste. The plastic packaging can be customized according to the brand preferences and patients’ information can also be customized. The development of recycling infrastructures can be beneficial for the circling the plastic use.

The technological advancement in plastic healthcare packaging is an emerging trend which includes innovations like accessibility, safety, and sustainability which are important for the patients’ improvement and independency. Digital tools like QR codes and radio frequency identification (RFID) provides patients with reminders and instructional videos. The RFID tags and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) track, manage and record patient’s daily dosages and also provides medication adherence. Recycling plastic solutions like high-density polyethylene (HDPE) provide sustainable packing to healthcare products. Anti-counterfeiting measures has also made technological advancements in hologram and Blockchain ensures safe and authentic medication to the consumers.

Regional Insights

North America is the dominating region in plastic healthcare packaging market due to its fully developed infrastructure and with its focus on innovation, it has been a global healthcare market for consumers. The regulatory board of America, the Food and Drug Agency (FDA), ensures that the healthcare packing companies follow the regulatory standards which is necessary for the patient’s safety and security. The technological advancements in healthcare packaging have boosted the innovation of new materials which will be more adaptable for the healthcare devices.

In September 2024, a scheme which is to recycle medicine packaging is being stop from going into a landfill and the used packing are being turned into raw materials. The TerraCycle bins will be found at Banbury Library, Bicester Library and Kidlington Library. The recycled packets will be melted and turned into pellets, flakes or powder.



Europe is an emerging region in plastic healthcare packaging market due to its ageing population which has increased spending on healthcare due to the presence of chronic diseases among the elder adults. It also has increased spending on healthcare products and devices as well. The European Union focuses on sustainable packaging solutions which will reduce the environmental problems and thus it also focuses more on developing sustainable solutions.

In June 2024, Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, had launched a new packaging innovation hub in Belgium. The company had aimed to develop its recyclable and reusable products by 2025.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the plastic packaging market due to the growing population and their high disposable incomes which increases healthcare spending. The healthcare infrastructure was also in demand due to increasing number of chronic diseases in elder adults which requires special medical attention. The Indian Government had introduced, Ayushman Bharat-NHP Scheme, which is world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme is prompting India’s healthcare system which aims at providing primary healthcare services to the communities.

In October 2023, Pakka, a manufacturer specialising in compostable packaging solutions, had developed India’s first-ever compostable flexible packaging. The company had collaborated with Brawny Bear which is a nutrition-based company renowned for its health food products.



Top Companies Leading the Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market

Bilcare Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor Limited

Schott AG

Constantia Flexibles Group

Alexander (James) Corporation

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Becton & Dickinson Company

Clondalkin Group

Berry Global, Inc

Comar LLC

Nipro Corporation

Mondi Group plc

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Wipak Ltd.

Aptar Group, Inc.

West Rock Company

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Novio Packaging

Recent Developments

Company TekniPlex Healthcare, Headquarters Wayne, USA Recent Development In January 2024, TekniPlex Healthcare, Pennsylvania-based materials science and packaging company had collaborated with Alpek Polyester and had launched a pharmaceutical-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The company stated that the film-plus-lidding blister system was recyclable and it also has met pharmaceutical requirements for PET as outlined in the European Pharmacopoeia Section 3.1.15 and U.S. Pharmacopoeia Section 661.1.





Company Huhtamaki Headquarters India Recent Development In April 2022, Huhtamaki had launched a sustainable innovation for the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The product was made of mono-material PET.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type

The bottle segment is the dominating segment in the plastic healthcare packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection from contamination and integrity of contents which remain intact. The bottle segment provides airtight seals which provides resistance against oxygen and moisture and also provides easy opening for the patients. Bottles are used to store liquids like medications, syrups and solutions and easily stored anywhere.

The vials & ampoules segment is the fastest growing segment in the plastic healthcare packaging market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are providing sterility, protecting contents from external elements and providing enclosed medication. The vials & ampoules segment offers accurate delivery of dosages and avoids degradation of medical quality.

By Application

The pharmaceutical segment is the dominating segment in the plastic healthcare packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing consumer awareness regarding healthcare and chronic diseases. In addition, rapid growing urbanization, high disposable incomes and healthcare services also increase the demand of the segment.

The medical device segment is the fastest growing segment in the plastic healthcare packaging market. The segment dominates due to its need for product sensitivity which will ensure product safety. The sterile conditions of the devices need hygiene and medical devices like surgical drapes, gowns, kits, reagents, labware, stents are increasing the demand of the segment which are needed in healthcare system.

