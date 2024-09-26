U.S. Floriculture Bedding & Garden Plants, Pott Plants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Floriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bedding & Garden Plants, Pott Plants), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use (Commercial, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. floriculture market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.12 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%

Seasonal and cultural influences play a major role in shaping market dynamics. Holidays such as Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas see a substantial increase in the sale of cut flowers and floral arrangements. Cultural events and traditions, such as weddings, funerals, and religious ceremonies, also drive periodic spikes in demand, making seasonality and cultural factors critical drivers of the floriculture market.







Retail trends and distribution channels are also pivotal in driving the market growth. Supermarkets and big-box retailers are significant players, offering convenience and competitive pricing. At the same time, specialized florists and boutique flower shops cater to consumers seeking unique and high-quality floral products. The rise of e-commerce has further expanded market accessibility, allowing consumers to order flowers and plants online with doorstep delivery. Subscription services offering regular deliveries of fresh flowers or plants have also gained popularity, providing steady revenue streams for floriculture businesses and fostering customer loyalty.



Moreover, urbanization and the development of urban green spaces are further driving the demand for floriculture products. As cities expand and urban populations grow, there is an increasing focus on creating green spaces within urban environments. Public parks, rooftops, and community gardens are becoming more prevalent, driven by urban planning policies prioritizing green infrastructure.

Integrating plants and flowers into urban landscapes provides environmental benefits, such as improved air quality and reduced urban heat island effects. This trend creates opportunities for floriculture businesses to supply plants and services to urban development projects.



U.S. Floriculture Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the bedding and garden plants segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.8% in 2023. The growing popularity of outdoor living spaces significantly drives the bedding and garden plants segment.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The influence of global trends and cross-cultural exchanges also significantly impacts the online floriculture market.

Based on end use, the commercial segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The increasing popularity of biophilic design, which emphasizes incorporating natural elements into indoor spaces, has led to a surge in demand for decorative plants and floral arrangements.

In April 2024, Terra Nova Nurseries launched a new addition to the Echinacea Delightful series, Lace. This perennial boasts scented, tubular petals that create a star-like shape at their tips. Lace enhances the landscape with its significant value in mixed beds and borders. It is also deer-resistant and fragrant and attracts pollinators and hummingbirds.

Companies Featured

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses, Inc.

Costa Farms

The Queen's Flowers

Green Circle Growers

Greenheart Farms

MONROVIA NURSERY COMPANY

Larksilk

Sun Valley Floral Farms

TERRA NOVA Nurseries, Inc.

Benary

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Floriculture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4.3. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Floriculture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. U.S. Floriculture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Bedding and Garden Plants

5.2.2. Pott Plants

5.2.3. Foliage Plants

5.2.4. Propagative Floriculture Materials

5.2.5. Cut Flowers

5.2.5.1. Cut Flowers Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.5.1.1. Tulip

5.2.5.1.2. Lilies

5.2.5.1.3. Gerbera

5.2.5.1.4. Gladioli

5.2.5.1.5. Sunflower

5.2.5.1.6. Rose

5.2.6. Cut Cultivated Greens



Chapter 6. U.S. Floriculture Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Floriculture Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.1. Offline

6.2.2. Online



Chapter 7. U.S. Floriculture Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. U.S. Floriculture Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.1. Commercial

7.2.2. Industrial



Chapter 8. U.S. Floriculture Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Company Market Share Analysis

8.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.6. Strategy Mapping

8.7. Company Profiles

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives



