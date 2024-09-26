PROACTIS SA - Press release 26.09.2024 ( publication date AFR)

Publication date of the results and the Annual Financial Report fiscal period ended 31 January 2024

SURESNES, France – (26 September 2024) — PROACTIS (ISIN code : FR0004052561) announces that, the publication of its results and Annual Financial Report for the year ended January 31, 2024, originally scheduled for May 31, 2024, will take place on September 26, 2024.

PROACTIS SA's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on October 17, 2024, at 1:30 pm.

PROACTIS SA had obtained authorization from the President of the Nanterre Commercial Court to postpone this meeting until October 31, 2024.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

