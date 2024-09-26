Thurgood Marshall College Fund to host its third CEO Impact Award event in Detroit

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will present Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation, with the TMCF CEO Impact Award. Rapson will be recognized during the TMCF CEO Impact Award Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit.

TMCF is proud to recognize Rapson for his leadership of The Kresge Foundation, for the organization’s long-standing commitment to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and to mark its centenary. The Kresge Foundation has a long history of supporting HBCUs through capacity building initiatives – to ensure that the institutions thrive and can support their unique blend of students. HBCUs are critical to building Detroit’s middle class, with 88% of Detroit high school students who leave the state for college attending an HBCU.

“For nearly 80 years, the Kresge Foundation has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to HBCUs, so that they can better serve their students and grow as institutions,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Under Rip’s leadership, the foundation continues its thoughtful investments to ensure outcomes that transform the lives of students from Detroit, from Michigan and from around the country.”

The event is co-chaired by Byna Elliott, global head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorganChase and a member of TMCF’s Board of Directors; Jacqueline Howard, head of Money Wellness for Ally Financial, and William F. L. Moses, managing director of the Education Program at the Kresge Foundation and member of the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

TMCF is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community, serving 300,000 student scholars across its 54 member schools consisting of public HBCUs, predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and historically Black community colleges (HBCCs). The majority of students it serves are low-income, first-generation students reliant upon financial assistance to pursue postsecondary education. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has provided more than $500 million in scholarship support to its member schools and students.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund facts

The average retention rate for first-time, full-time TMCF scholarship recipients is 97%.

The average graduation rate for TMCF scholarship recipients is 87%.

TMCF schools enroll 75% of all students attending HBCUs in the nation.

Ninety-three percent of all first-time, full-time undergraduate degree and credential-seeking students who attend TMCF member schools rely on financial aid.

TMCF has the highest level of accreditation from two major nonprofit review groups, Charity Navigator and GuideStar.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About The Kresge Foundation

The Kresge Foundation was founded in 1924 to promote human progress. Today, Kresge fulfills that mission by building and strengthening pathways to opportunity for low-income people in America’s cities, seeking to dismantle structural and systemic barriers to equality and justice. Using a full array of grant, loan, and other investment tools, Kresge invests more than $160 million annually to foster economic and social change. For more information visit kresge.org.