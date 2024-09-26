Better Choice Company to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference and Provides Detail on Sales in China and the Acquisition of SRx Health

Sustained Sales Momentum in China in Q3 Following 37% Sequential Growth in Q2



Acquisition of SRx Health Remains On-Track

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30th, 2024 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. During the conference, management will provide updates on its international sales performance and the ongoing acquisition of SRx Health.

Key Highlights will Include:

China Sales Growth: The Company continues to experience sales growth internationally, with sales from China increasing 37% sequentially for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. International sales account for approximately 28% of Better Choice total revenue, and China remains a key market for expansion, especially as the Halo brand continues to gain recognition and win industry awards.

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. If you are interested, please contact your ThinkEquity representative or email KCSA directly at BetterChoice@KCSA.com.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

