RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-09-27
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln870 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.719 %
Lowest yield0.719 %
Highest accepted yield0.719 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-09-27
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,301
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids19 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.403 %
Lowest yield0.396 %
Highest accepted yield0.409 %
% accepted at highest yield       25.00 



 