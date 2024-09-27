RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-09-27
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|870
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.719 %
|Lowest yield
|0.719 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.719 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-09-27
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,301
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|19
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.403 %
|Lowest yield
|0.396 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.409 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|25.00