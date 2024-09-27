Further Information on Forthcoming Dividend

24 September 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, indicated a distribution to shareholders would be considered within the parameters of the newly adopted dividend policy.

Further to the announcement dated 12 April 2024 regarding the Company’s dividend distribution for the financial year 2023 (“Regular Dividend”) and the announcements dated 12 July 2024 and 22 July 2024 regarding the decision to distribute a special dividend following the sale of the Company’s FTX claim (“Special Dividend”), the Company now provides some additional details on the forthcoming payments.

The Special Dividend will be paid in conjunction with Tranche 3 of the Company’s forthcoming Regular Dividend payment, introduced earlier this year. The details for the remaining two Regular Dividend payments for 2024 in respect of the financial performance of 2023 are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date Tranche 3

(together with Special Dividend) 27 September 2024 30 September 2024 3 October 2024 Tranche 4 27 December 2024 30 December 2024 6 January 2025

As the Special Dividend will be paid together with Tranche 3, each of the Ex-dividend date, Record date and Payment date for the Special Dividend Payment will be as disclosed in the table above.

The total amount to be paid together with Tranche 3 on or around 3 October 2024 will be the combined amount of the Special Dividend (GBP 23,647,260.89) and Regular Dividend (GBP 2,312,623), totalling GBP 25,959,883.89 and representing GBP 0.3894 per ordinary share to be paid from the Company’s reserves. The dividend to holders of ordinary shares will be made in sterling (GBP) and subsequently, before distribution to shareholders who hold ordinary shares via Euroclear Sweden, has been converted to SEK at a rate of GBP/SEK 13.4938 resulting in a dividend per share via Euroclear Sweden of SEK 5.2557.

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Company by its Board.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

