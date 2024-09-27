Changes to reference sources for FX and overnight rates

Nordea Bank Abp intends to source certain data for base rate calculations and currency components under its programme for Warrants & Certificates, which currently are being sourced from LSEG Data & Analytics (formerly Refinitiv) from Bloomberg. All references to Reuters, Thomson Reuters, Refinitiv or LSEG Data & Analytics shall therefore be construed as references to Bloomberg.

These changes will affect all instruments issued in or after 2012 and will be effective as per 11 October 2024. The changes are not expected to be materially prejudicial to any holder of the affected instruments.

Attachment