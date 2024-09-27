Calian collaborates with Microsoft to offer scalable cloud-native cybersecurity solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only days until Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft. Through Calian’s adoption of Microsoft Sentinel, an intelligent, comprehensive security information and event management (SIEM) solution, Calian is strengthening its market position in Canada and the U.S. by providing customers access to a globally recognized cybersecurity platform that provides holistic threat protection with collection, detection, investigation and response capabilities.

This collaboration positions Calian to capture a growing share of the global cybersecurity market which continues to rise as organizations take more responsibility to protect their business. The 2023 Cybersecurity Ventures Cybercrime Report released this year predicts that global cybercrime damage will hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 and global cybersecurity spending will exceed $175 trillion.

"Adopting Microsoft Sentinel marks a major milestone in Calian's strategic enhancement of our cybersecurity defences," says Mike Tremblay, President of Calian's IT & Cyber Solutions. "This collaboration allows us to use cutting-edge AI technologies to deliver security measures that are critical in protecting our customers' operations against increasingly complex threats—representing our commitment to providing the best possible solutions because we recognize that our customers cannot afford to fail."

The increasing sophistication and frequency of global cybersecurity attacks, especially using artificial intelligence, is leading organizations to modernize their security operations centres (SOC). The leading-edge, cloud-native Microsoft Sentinel platform not only optimizes operational efficiency, but also supports scalable deployments, ensuring that Calian can continue to grow and innovate to stay ahead of its customers’ evolving needs.

“This collaboration with Calian reflects our shared commitment to protect a company’s business by providing advanced security solutions that guard critical operations and foster innovation,” says Chris Barry, President of Microsoft Canada. “Together, we can protect a company’s cloud and multiplatform digital estate with a modern, comprehensive SIEM solution built on the cloud and enriched by AI to rapidly uncover sophisticated cyberthreats and respond at machine speed.”

Calian anticipates this collaboration will drive significant growth in its cybersecurity business over the next few years, attracting new customers and expanding its service offerings to existing clients in mission-critical industries such as healthcare, defence, and other critical infrastructure industries.

