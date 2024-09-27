USB Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 79.41 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Rising Demand for Improved Connectivity Solutions

Pune, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The USB Devices Market Size was valued at USD 32.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 79.41 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.52% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The USB Devices Market is experiencing dynamic growth in response to changing demands.

The USB devices market has experienced steady growth fueled by the rising demand for efficient data transfer and power supply solutions across various sectors. Advancements in USB technology, from USB 1.0 to USB4, have led to faster data transfer speeds, improved power delivery, and broader compatibility. The market encompasses diverse USB-compatible devices, including flash drives, external hard drives, and peripherals like keyboards and printers. The surge in remote work and digital content creation has amplified the need for USB hubs and docking stations, while the gaming sector's expansion drives demand for USB-connected devices, solidifying the market's pivotal role in today's technology landscape.





Key Players

Corsair Memory (Corsair Flash Voyager GTX, Corsair Survivor Stealth)

Sandisk Corporation (SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive, SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive)

Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba TransMemory USB Flash Drive, Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable Hard Drive)

Micron Consumer Products Group (Micron 5100 Series SSD, Micron 1100 Series SSD)

Transcend Information (Transcend JetFlash 790, Transcend StoreJet 25M3)

Adata Technology (Adata UV350 USB Flash Drive, Adata DashDrive Elite HE720)

Kingston Technology Corporation (Kingston DataTraveler 100 G3, Kingston IronKey D300)

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Bar Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive, Samsung Portable SSD T7)

Verbatim Americas (Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB Flash Drive, Verbatim V3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive)

Intel Corporation (Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage, Intel USB 3.0 Flash Drive)

Teclast Electronics Co. Ltd. (Teclast USB Flash Drive, Teclast 256GB USB 3.0 Drive)

Netac Technology Co Ltd. (Netac N900S USB Flash Drive, Netac USB 3.0 Flash Drive)

Zebronics (Zebronics ZEB-Rush USB Flash Drive, Zebronics ZEB-FS100 USB Flash Drive)

Imation Corporation (Imation Flash Drive, Imation Secure USB Drive)

Others

USB Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 32.28 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 79.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (USB 1.0, USB 2.0, USB3.0, Others)

• By Product (Webcam, Memory Card Readers, Computer Peripherals, USB Flash Drives, Digital Audio Players, Scanners & Printers, Others)

• By Connector Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Lightning Connector)

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, It & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Fuels Growth in the USB Devices Market

Emerging FPGA Solutions Drive Demand for USB Analysis Tools

The rising demand for USB analysis and experimentation tools is enhancing the USB devices market, fueled by advancements in FPGA-powered solutions. An emerging FPGA-based hardware platform provides an affordable alternative to traditional USB analyzers, priced between USD 149.99 and USD 210. This versatile tool supports various USB operations and is complemented by open-source software, enabling users to develop custom devices easily. With the increasing prevalence of USB Type-C and USB4, the market is set to grow as industries seek efficient, flexible USB solutions.

Dominance of USB 2.0 and Growth in Consumer Electronics

In the USB devices market, the USB 2.0 segment has solidified its position as the leading player, commanding a significant 60% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is primarily due to USB 2.0's reliable performance and extensive compatibility across various devices, making it a cost-effective choice for consumers and manufacturers alike. As companies innovate within this segment, including enhancements in security protocols from brands like SanDisk and Kingston, the market for USB 2.0 products is expected to remain robust.

Simultaneously, the Consumer Electronics segment has emerged as the frontrunner in terms of revenue share, accounting for 39% of the market in 2023. The surge in demand for smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles has driven this growth, with major players like Apple and Samsung leading the charge. These companies are increasingly incorporating advanced USB interfaces, particularly USB-C ports, which offer faster charging and data transfer capabilities, significantly enhancing user experience. The alignment of USB 2.0's continued popularity with the growth in consumer electronics highlights a critical intersection in the USB devices market, indicating strong prospects for both segments moving forward.

Asia-Pacific and North America's Impact on the USB Devices Market

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the USB devices market with a 40% revenue share, driven by robust consumer electronics demand and rapid technological advancements. Countries like China and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with significant investments in R&D fostering innovation in USB technologies. Notable companies such as Huawei and Samsung are leading the charge with their advanced USB-C products, enhancing data transfer capabilities and charging efficiency. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce in countries like India is further boosting the demand for USB devices, as local manufacturers introduce cost-effective USB peripherals to cater to a growing consumer base.

North America is the second fastest-growing region in the USB devices market, fueled by advancements in technology and increasing consumer electronics demand. The United States and Canada are home to major companies like Apple and Microsoft, which are consistently launching innovative USB products to meet the needs of both consumers and enterprises. With the growing trend of remote work, the demand for USB hubs and high-capacity flash drives is on the rise, ensuring North America remains a key player in the market's growth trajectory.

Recent Development

August 6, 2024, Samsung Electronics America has introduced new 512GB capacities for its BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB 3.2 Gen1 Flash Drives. These latest drives maintain the sleek designs while offering ample storage for your favorite music, irreplaceable photos and videos, as well as essential work or school documents, ensuring quick data backup and wide devices compatibility.

In June 2024, Legrand | AV's C2G brand introduced a significant new product to their range of Superbooster USB extenders. C2G is introducing seven new models that are compatible with USB devices like high-bandwidth PTZ cameras, solid-state drives, interactive whiteboard printers, and touchscreen displays.

In June 2024, EPC, a leading worldwide innovator in enhancement-mode GaN power FETs and integrated circuits, unveiled the EPC2057, a 50 V, 8.5 mΩ model. This GaN FET is designed specifically to manage the evolving requirements of high-power USB-C devices used in eMobility, consumer electronics, and in-car charging.

Key Takeaways

Gain insights into market trends and segment performance, allowing for strategic planning and informed investment decisions.

Understand regional dynamics and consumer preferences, helping tailor products and marketing strategies to meet market demands effectively.

Identify gaps in the market and emerging technologies, facilitating the development of innovative products and solutions.

