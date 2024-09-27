CannabisNewsWire is a Gold Sponsor and Official NewsWire for the Grow Up Conference & Expo

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands powered by InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) is pleased to announce that it has been engaged to serve as a Gold Sponsor and Official Newswire for the Grow Up Conference and Expo (“event” or “Grow Up”) . The event will be held from September 29, 2024, to October 1, 2024, at the Edmonton Convention Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9.



As an industry-flagship event, Grow Up boasts the largest gathering of retail and wholesale buyers in Canada, with an insightful agenda that includes 50+ interactive sessions, 100+ exhibitors, and 80+ renowned speakers, industry veterans, pioneers and thought leaders. Importantly at the event, Grow Up will hold The Canadian Cannabis Championship where the best producers of flower, pre-rolls (non-infused), solvent and solvent-free extracts, vape carts, hash, and concentrates, will be competing for the coveted title.

The three-day event is expected to see a footfall of over 2,000 attendees from across the entire value chain including growers, ancillary businesses, and technology providers.

Optimized for both business efficiency and fostering a sense of camaraderie, the one-of-a-kind event is a one-stop-shop for all cannabis-related needs, products, and services, and is also filled with plenty of fun activities and networking events.

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) and CannabisNewsWire (CNW) will collaborate and leverage their extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, said, “Now in its 10th edition, Grow Up Conference is one of the best-known fixtures of the cannabis industry in Canada. In fact, during the previous edition, their unique offering, the Brands and Buyers Zone saw incredible demand and was sold out. Its educational and networking offerings have had an incredible impact on the industry as a whole. We are delighted to be participating as a Gold Sponsor for this marquee event and look forward to providing coverage as the Official NewsWire. The expo provides the ideal platform to gain a fresh perspective on the sector and to forge exciting new partnerships in a rapidly expanding market. I highly recommend all interested parties to register for the event.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Among its 60+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million followers across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Select brands shall be distributing product samples, creating a truly unique experience for potential buyers and qualified cannabis workers.

Registration for the event can be done via this link: https://growupconference.com/alberta/register/

About IBN

