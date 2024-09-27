Green Hydrogen Market Size Poised to Surge USD 165.84 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green hydrogen market size was valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 134.38 billion by 2033. Green hydrogen is produced from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind energy. It produced through electrolysis process, which consists of splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen using electricity. Green hydrogen is more sustainable than grey hydrogen, as it emits less CO2. It is widely used in fuel cells to power vehicles and other heating systems. Therefore, the rising demand for fuel cells in electric vehicles is expected to propel the market.



Due to its promising ability to mitigate carbon emissions, there has been increasing attention on green hydrogen within the context of decarbonization, which boosts the growth of the green hydrogen market. Moreover, the rising concerns about global warming led to high reliance on nuclear power and green hydrogen. It also serves as transportation fuel and industrial feedstock. Electric vehicles (FCEVs) and offshore wind farms are two circumstantial examples of industries utilizing green hydrogen in various applications.

Green Hydrogen Market Revenue Analysis by Segments

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Source, 2022-2023 (USD Million)

By Source 2022 2023 Solar 1,394.6 1,953.8 Wind 2,128.7 2,984.4 Others 953.4 1,329.3

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Electrolyzer Type, 2022-2023 (USD Million)

By Electrolyzer Type 2022 2023 Alkaline 1,126.9 1,578.5 SOEC 1,052.3 1,474.5 PEM 1,176.7 1,650.5 Others 1,120.8 1,564.1

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By End-Use, 2022-2023 (USD Million)

By End-Use 2022 2023 Refining 1,869.9 2,620.5 Ammonia 1,579.1 2,213.2 Methanol 658.7 924.3 Iron & Steel 271.4 381.6 Others 97.7 127.9

Green Hydrogen Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the green hydrogen market with the largest market share of 47.05% in 2023.

By electrolyzer, the PEM segment captured the biggest market share of 26.33% in 2023.

By Source, the wind energy segment contributed the highest market share of 47.62% in 2023.

By end-user, the refining segment has held the largest market share of 41.81% in 2023.

Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Size and Forecast 2024 To 2033

The Asia Pacific green hydrogen market size reached USD 2.95 billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 80.74 billion by 2033, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 41.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the green hydrogen market in 2023 due to its growing focus on a low-carbon future. The region’s commitment to increasing the use of green hydrogen contributed to the regional market growth. Moreover, Japan is the world’s second-largest producer of green hydrogen, followed by China. Businesses and multilateral funding organizations have placed increasing importance on green hydrogen development. Government initiatives to encourage investment in green hydrogen and sustainable energy further bolstered the market growth in Asia Pacific.

In July 2024, in conjunction with the recent Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024 in Malaysia, Hydrexia Borneo Sdn Bhd in China and ICE SEDCE Hydrogen Sdn Bhd (ISHSB) in Malaysia signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) to establish a partnership for the development, maintenance, and operation of hydrogen storage solutions and hydrogen refueling station (HRS).



Green Hydrogen Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 8.78 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 165.84 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 38.77% Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Electrolyzer Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Others Source Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Others (hydropower, geothermal, and hybrid of solar & wind) End User Refining

Ammonia

Methanol

Iron & Steel

Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Green Hydrogen Market Segment Analysis

Electrolyzer Outlook

The alkaline electrolyzer segment dominated the market in 2023. Due to its high scalability, the alkaline electrolysis method is highly preferred for producing green hydrogen. Alkaline electrolysis method is suitable for various applications, from small-scale projects to large industrial operations, as it can be easily scaled up or down to meet varying demands for hydrogen production. Alkaline electrolysis operates at low temperatures and requires less materials, leading to cost savings, reduced energy consumption, and reduced environmental impact. Moreover, it is possible to produce efficient, flexible, cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and high-purity hydrogen through alkaline electrolysis.

In September 2024, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) issued a tender for a 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyser project, which will involve the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a turnkey solution.



The solid oxide electrolyzer segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Solid oxide electrolyzers use solid ceramic material as an electrolyte to transform energy, which solely allow for the flow of negatively charged oxygen ions at elevated temperatures. By mixing steam and electrons from an external electronic circuit at the cathode, these electrolyzers yield H2 gas and oxygen ions. These electrolyzers are capable of reducing the electrical energy necessary for water splitting into producing hydrogen through responding to heat from multiple sources, particularly nuclear power. Some of the benefits associated with solid oxide electrolyzers in green hydrogen generation include greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness.

In May 2024, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) commissioned India’s first solid oxide electrolyzer (SOE) at its HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru for green hydrogen (GH2) generation, generating 99.99% pure hydrogen using a captive solar plus wind plant and reducing energy consumption by 20-30%.



Source Outlook

The wind energy segment dominated the green hydrogen market in 2023. Wind energy is one of the renewable resources capable of generating clean electricity. It can produce power with no greenhouse emissions and can be placed offshore or onshore.

Wind turbines' low maintenance and operation costs make wind power an economically viable option for producing green hydrogen.

End User Outlook

The refineries segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a large market share. Due to their well-developed infrastructure and expertise, refineries can handle large amounts of gases and liquids that can be converted or used for hydrogen production. In addition, several refineries are investing in R&D to develop advanced green hydrogen manufacturing technologies, such as electrolysis and catalysts, contributing to segmental growth.

What are the dynamics of the green hydrogen market?

Driver

Transition toward renewable energy fueling the growth of green hydrogen market

Given its clean-burning nature, high energy content, and versatility, hydrogen is a promising source of energy for a cleaner and sustainable future. It has the ability to replace fossil fuels. Thus, it is used as a primary source of energy in various industries. However, majority of hydrogen produced through steam methane reforming, which generate huge amounts of greenhouse gases and raises environmental concerns. Thus, several key players are investing heavily in developing and commercializing various technologies to facilitate this process, thus driving the market.

Restraint

High production cost

Green hydrogen production is more expensive than fossil fuel-derived hydrogen because electrolyzers and renewable energy sources require substantial investments. Moreover, it may be difficult to store green hydrogen due to the lack of infrastructure available for its production, storage, and distribution. Additionally, producing green hydrogen requires as much as nine liters of water to produce one kilogram of hydrogen.

Opportunity

Research and development initiatives

Rising research and development initiatives by market players to create efficient production and storage solutions create immense opportunities in the market. For instance, Blue Sky Projects has undertaken R&D of third-generation solid oxide fuel cells, reversible solid oxide electrolyzers, seawater electrolysis, plasma pyrolysis, thermo-catalytic pyrolysis, numerous high-entropy alloys for reversible hydrogen storage, and salt cavern studies. However, research and development initiatives are crucial for the development of the hydrogen-based economy.

Green Hydrogen Market Top Key Players

NEL ASA

Plug Power Inc.

ITM Power

Air Products Inc.

SEIMENS

Messer Group GMBH

Cummins Inc.

ENGIE

Air LIQUIDE

LINDE

Green Hydrogen Market Recent News

In September 2024, Gensol Engineering and Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd secured a ₹164 crores (US$ 20 million) tender to develop India's first bio-hydrogen project.

In September 2024, the National Committee on Transmission (NCT) approved an interstate transmission system (ISTS) scheme to cater to upcoming green hydrogen/green ammonia plants at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

In September 2024, a US$ 2.21 billion investment in green hydrogen projects in Andalusia, Spain, announced by Hygreen Energy, a Chin-based electrolyser manufacturer.



The research report categorizes the green hydrogen market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Others

By Source

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Others (hydropower, geothermal, and hybrid of solar & wind)



By End User

Refining

Ammonia

Methanol

Iron & Steel

Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





