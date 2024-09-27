Information on the shares issued by Rokiskio suris AB and the votes granted

Rokiskio suris AB, in accordance with Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, provides information on the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital, the number of shares and their nominal value of all the issued shares of the Company as of the date of 27 September 2024:



Share class Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000100372 Number of shares, units 32,281,173 Nominal value per share, EUR 0.29 Company's authorised capital, EUR 9,361,540.17 Number of own shares, units 861,274 Number of votes attached to the total number of shares in issue, pcs. 32,281,173 Number of votes for calculating the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders 31,419,899

