Information on the shares issued by Rokiskio suris AB and the votes granted

| Source: Rokiskio Suris Rokiskio Suris

Rokiskio suris AB, in accordance with Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, provides information on the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital, the number of shares and their nominal value of all the issued shares of the Company as of the date of 27 September 2024:

Share classOrdinary registered shares
ISIN codeLT0000100372
Number of shares, units32,281,173
Nominal value per share, EUR0.29
Company's authorised capital, EUR9,361,540.17
Number of own shares, units861,274
Number of votes attached to the total number of shares in issue, pcs.32,281,173
Number of votes for calculating the quorum for the General Meeting of Shareholders31,419,899

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel.:+370 458 55200