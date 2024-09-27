Acuity Insights named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail Report on Business

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights , the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces that it has been placed in The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies which ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Acuity Insights ranked No. 369 and earned its spot with a three-year growth of 78%.

Acuity Insights is dedicated to unlocking individuals' full potential through innovative products, services, and insights designed to foster holistic achievement. Acuity’s Casper situational judgment test is the most widely used SJT in higher education, supporting holistic and fair applicant reviews. One45 leads the market in medical education program management, while Analytics is an emerging product providing key insights for both program and student success in medical education.

“We are very proud to be recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies,” says Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “Being among such innovative and forward-thinking companies across Canada is truly humbling. Our success is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the strong support from our global partners. As we celebrate this milestone of six consecutive years on this prestigious list, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and delivering transformative solutions for higher education that benefit both program leaders and students.”

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies Ranking

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievement of innovative businesses in Canada.To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 417 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The full list of 2024 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

“Our annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country’s entrepreneurs and corporate leaders,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “And we think it’s important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country.”

About Casper

Casper is an open-response situational judgment test (SJT) that measures social intelligence and professionalism, and is backed by 20 years of data. Research consistently shows that demonstrating effective interpersonal skills contributes significantly to success during academic programs and in future careers.

Casper presents applicants with scenarios and questions that allow them to demonstrate these skills and the extent to which they can respond to challenging scenarios in a professional and socially intelligent manner, by using their diverse life experiences. Its open-response format, with both video and text, ensures it cannot be gamed by humans or AI, unlike most other SJTs, which use a multiple-choice format.

The Casper assessment tool measures skills such as:

Communication

Collaboration

Empathy

Equity

Professionalism

Teamwork

The evidence-based assessment is used by over 650 program partners worldwide in various fields, including the following educational programs:

Medicine

Health Sciences

Teaching

Business

Engineering



About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Acuity’s solutions are used by over 650 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Sr. Content & Communications Manager

bbell@acuityinsights.com