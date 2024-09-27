Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Acadia Healthcare, on September 26, 2024, consented to a settlement of $19.85 million to address allegations asserting that the company submitted claims for medically unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services, the U.S. Justice Department announced. Of this settlement, $16.66 million will be disbursed to the U.S. government to resolve accusations of fraudulent billing under federal health programs, and an additional $3.19 million will be allocated to the states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada to settle claims under respective state laws.

