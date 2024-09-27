NÈlo Life and Prolac Thailand Announce International Distribution Partnership for Proprietary Nutritional Supplements

MONROE, La., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NÈlo Life , a U.S.-based leader in health and wellness, and Prolac Thailand, a renowned developer of cutting-edge nutritional supplements, are excited to announce their international distribution partnership. This strategic collaboration will allow NÈlo Life to offer Prolac’s unique and proprietary supplements, bringing a revolutionary range of health products to a global audience through NÈlo Life's platform.



The partnership marks a significant milestone, with Prolac’s flagship product, Dokudami, now available exclusively to NÈlo Life members worldwide. Prolac Thailand, a trusted name in nutritional supplements for over 25 years, is currently active in 27 countries. Dokudami, widely regarded for its powerful immune-boosting properties, has garnered compelling testimonials and is backed by years of research. This collaboration enables Prolac to expand its reach to over 130 countries through NÈlo Life’s innovative Lifestyle Membership program.

Eric Allen , President of NÈlo Life, expressed his excitement, stating, "Our product evaluation team is delighted to add Dokudami to our product mix. It’s rare to find a product that is so well-researched and beloved, with such strong testimonials. We’re excited to offer this incredible supplement to our global member base at such an accessible price."

Dr. Aswin, representing Prolac Thailand, added, "This partnership with NÈlo Life is a significant step in our mission to promote health and wellness across the world. Dokudami has long been cherished for its immune-boosting properties, and through NÈlo Life’s expansive platform, we can now make this life-changing product available to even more people globally."

This exclusive distribution agreement ensures that NÈlo Life members will be the first to access Prolac’s renowned products internationally, marking the beginning of a new era in global wellness and health empowerment.

About NÈlo Life:

NÈlo Life is a global wellness platform offering members access to innovative nutraceuticals at dramatically discounted prices. With a presence in over 130 countries, NÈlo Life continues to revolutionize the health and wellness industry by providing cutting-edge products that promote a healthy lifestyle.

About Prolac Thailand:

Prolac Thailand, with over 25 years of experience, is a trusted name in the development and manufacture of nutritional supplements. Their flagship product, Dokudami, is known for its powerful immune-boosting properties, helping individuals strengthen their natural defenses against various health challenges.

