Unifor Files a Notice of Dispute

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Unifor has filed a Notice of Dispute three days after the beginning of negotiations. The Union represents 3,300 Mechanical, Clerical, and Intermodal employees in Canada across three collective agreements. The current collective agreements expire on December 31, 2024.



While CN is disappointed that Unifor is filing the Notice so early in the process, the Company is committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the Union that are good for employees, customers, and the economy.

About the Notice of Dispute

Also known as ‘conciliation’, the Notice of Dispute is sent to the Canadian Minister of Labour by either party during a negotiation and typically results in the appointment of a conciliation officer to assist the parties in reaching an agreement.

