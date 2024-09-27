Columbia, MD, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Jarrett Carter Sr., Vice President
443-812-8887
jcarter2@howardcc.edu
September 27, 2024
WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL CYBER DIRECTOR TO KEYNOTE HISTORIC SKILLED TRADES CENTER GROUNDBREAKING AT HOWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
WHAT: National Cyber Director Harry Coker will be the keynote speaker for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Cathy and Danny Bell Workforce Development and Skilled Trades Center at Howard Community College. Coker will deliver remarks on the value of community college workforce development in support of national security, interdisciplinary training, and socio-economic equality for communities nationwide.
WHEN: September 30, 2024
TIME: 4pm
WHERE: Howard Community College | Lot C
10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md
WHO:
Daria J. Willis, President of HCC
Vivian Moore Lawyer, HCC Interim Board of Trustees Chair
National Cyber Director - Harry Coker Jr. (Keynote Speaker)
Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu
Maryland State Sen. Guy Guzzone
Dr. Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive
Vice Admiral (Ret.) William Hilarides, US Navy
Cathy Bell, Major Donor to Workforce Development and Trades Center
WHY: Maryland is an emerging national leader in the fast-growing cyber industry. Our state is making substantial investments in workforce development that will grow agility and competency in a new generation of workers in the field.
Howard Community College offers the practical experience is gained through internships, lab exercises, and simulations that mimic real-world scenarios, specifically in certification courses and hands-on training in incident response and networking security. Our center will complement students’ access to workshops and industry conferences and update them on the latest threats and technologies.
With a new regional center dedicated to innovation in training and adaptation, HCC will lead our region in the cyber training of tomorrow.
MEDIA RSVP:
Members of the media are invited to cover this important event. Please RSVP by Sept. 27 to Jarrett Carter (jcarter2@howardcc.edu).