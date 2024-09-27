Columbia, MD, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Jarrett Carter Sr., Vice President

443-812-8887

jcarter2@howardcc.edu

September 27, 2024

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL CYBER DIRECTOR TO KEYNOTE HISTORIC SKILLED TRADES CENTER GROUNDBREAKING AT HOWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

WHAT: National Cyber Director Harry Coker will be the keynote speaker for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Cathy and Danny Bell Workforce Development and Skilled Trades Center at Howard Community College. Coker will deliver remarks on the value of community college workforce development in support of national security, interdisciplinary training, and socio-economic equality for communities nationwide.

WHEN: September 30, 2024

TIME: 4pm

WHERE: Howard Community College | Lot C

10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md

WHO:

Daria J. Willis, President of HCC

Vivian Moore Lawyer, HCC Interim Board of Trustees Chair

National Cyber Director - Harry Coker Jr. (Keynote Speaker)

Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu

Maryland State Sen. Guy Guzzone

Dr. Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive

Vice Admiral (Ret.) William Hilarides, US Navy

Cathy Bell, Major Donor to Workforce Development and Trades Center



WHY: Maryland is an emerging national leader in the fast-growing cyber industry. Our state is making substantial investments in workforce development that will grow agility and competency in a new generation of workers in the field.

Howard Community College offers the practical experience is gained through internships, lab exercises, and simulations that mimic real-world scenarios, specifically in certification courses and hands-on training in incident response and networking security. Our center will complement students’ access to workshops and industry conferences and update them on the latest threats and technologies.

With a new regional center dedicated to innovation in training and adaptation, HCC will lead our region in the cyber training of tomorrow.

