Press Release

Internet exchange giant NIC.br selects Nokia to boost internet connectivity in Brazil

Largest Internet Exchange Provider (IXP) in the world upgrading network to manage skyrocketing internet and traffic growth over next five years

NIC.br to scale network capacity, improve resiliency and increase automation, resulting in more advanced services for customers

Nokia to deploy IP routing technology, designed to handle world’s most demanding traffic environments, supporting Ethernet VPN (EVPN) services and 400/800G interfaces

30 September 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced it has been selected by the Brazilian Network Information Center (NIC.br), the largest IXP operator in the world, to increase the performance and reliability of Brazil’s internet infrastructure. Nokia’s cutting-edge IP routing solutions will support NIC.br's mission of interconnecting the Brazilian Internet ecosystem and enable its expansion and reliability. The network upgrade comes as the country faces massive internet data traffic growth that is expected to reach 218.5 million users and over 50 terabits per second (Tb/s) in the next five years.

NIC.br is responsible for, among several initiatives, registering and maintaining .br domain, as well as operating the Brazilian Internet Exchange (IX.br), which connects more than 3,500 Autonomous Systems (AS) and facilitates data traffic among internet service providers, content providers, hosting services, hyperscalers and other network operators. With Nokia's IP routing technology, NIC.br is able to scale up its network capacity, improve its resiliency and availability, and vastly improve automation, resulting in a better customer experience.

NIC.br will replace part of its existing technology with the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) and 7750 Service Router (SR) which support EVPN services and 400/800G interfaces. Nokia is an industry leader in standardizing and expanding the EVPN protocol. EVPN is a next-gen VPN solution that provides a unified architecture, in both the control and data planes, and supports a broad range of carrier and business VPN services and network infrastructures. EVPN delivers a variety of benefits to service providers and their customers, including greater network efficiency, reliability, scalability, and simplifies infrastructures with advanced automation.

Julio Sirota, IX.br Infrastructure Manager at NIC.br, said: “Nokia is a trusted and strategic partner for us, as they have proven their ability to deliver state-of-the-art network solutions that match our needs and expectations. By upgrading our network infrastructure with Nokia's routing platforms, we will be able to provide faster and more reliable internet connectivity for our customers and partners, as well as foster the development of new applications and services that will benefit the entire Brazilian society.”

Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IP Networks business at Nokia, said: “Internet exchange giants like IX.br from NIC.br are on the front lines for managing unrelenting internet and data traffic growth spurred by hyperscalers, ISPs, content providers and network operators. Keeping up with Brazil’s skyrocketing growth means increases in network capacity, reliability, and automation are critical to NIC.br’s network upgrade. Nokia’s routing solutions are designed to handle the world’s most demanding traffic environments and enable the delivery of high-quality services, like EVPN. We are delighted to work with NIC.br to help them scale, connect and empower the Brazilian internet ecosystem.”

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router

Webpage: Nokia 7750 Service Router

Webpage: Nokia Ethernet VPN

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About the Brazilian Network Information Center – NIC.br

The Brazilian Network Information Center – NIC.br (https://nic.br/) is a non-profit entity that is in charge of the operations related to the .br domain, as well as the allocation of IP numbers and the registration of autonomous systems in the country. NIC.br has been implementing decisions and projects of the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee – CGI.br since 2005. All the funds that are collected come from its entirely private activities. It takes actions and conducts projects that are of benefit to the infrastructure of the Internet in Brazil. Also part of NIC.br are: Registro.br (https://registro.br), CERT.br (https://cert.br/), Ceptro.br (https://ceptro.br/), Cetic.br (https://cetic.br/), IX.br (https://ix.br/), and Ceweb.br (https://ceweb.br), in addition to projects like Internetsegura.br (https://internetsegura.br) and the portal Best Practices for the Internet in Brazil (https://bcp.nic.br/). It also houses the office of the W3C Chapter São Paulo (https://w3c.br/).

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

NIC.br Communications

imprensanic@webershandwick.com

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube