Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 23 September 2024 – 27 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,897,199
|12.26
|47,764,903
|23 September 2024
|12,500
|12.55
|156,900
|24 September 2024
|200,000
|12.64
|2,527,980
|25 September 2024
|62,510
|12.69
|793,552
|26 September 2024
|96,474
|12.79
|1,234,317
|27 September 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Total, week number 39
|371,484
|12.69
|4,712,749
|Accumulated under the program
|4,268,683
|12,29
|52,477,652
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,996,627 own shares corresponding to 1.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
