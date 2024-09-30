Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 39

30 September 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 39:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement17,760,029202.43413,595,235,496
23/09/2024150,000203.708530,556,275
24/09/2024165,000203.908133,644,837
25/09/2024161,000202.749632,642,686
26/09/2024110,000203.598022,395,780
27/09/2024166,636202.394233,726,160
Total accumulated over week 39752,636203.2400152,965,737
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme18,512,665202.46693,748,201,233

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.15% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

