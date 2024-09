New contracts for hydrogen and battery electric buses drive IVECO BUS to success in France

Turin, Italy, 30th September 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), received three new contracts for electric mobility solutions in France, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in the transition to cleaner, greener public transport. In total, 31 hydrogen fuel cell buses and 20 battery electric buses have been ordered since the beginning of September.

Cannes Lérins Urban Community has renewed its trust in IVECO BUS and ordered twelve GX 337 H2 LINIUM BRT hydrogen fuel cell buses. Deliveries will start in the second half of 2025 to complement the thirty-five IVECO BUS GX ELEC battery electric buses already in the fleet.

Lorient Agglomération has also chosen IVECO BUS's hydrogen technology for its network, with nineteen GX 337 H2 LINIUM buses, five of which will enter service in the second half of 2025.

The third contract is with Grand Reims Mobilités which has selected IVECO BUS to deliver twenty (with an option for an additional nine) GX 437 ELEC LINIUM BRT battery electric buses. These vehicles will begin operating on the streets of Reims in autumn 2025.

The hydrogen fuel cell bus chosen by Cannes and Lorient is one of the outcomes of the partnership between Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company that started in 2022. The model is equipped with an advanced fuel cell system developed by HTWO, the hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group, and a battery pack by FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design and production of low-environmental impact powertrains. The battery electric bus for Reims is part of the successful range that has already been chosen by more than one hundred customers in Europe with more than three thousand units ordered.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “We are proud of the trust placed in us by these forward-thinking urban communities. These projects underscore IVECO BUS's expertise in sustainable mobility, covering all ranges and technologies for low- to zero-emission vehicles. Moreover, we confirm our leadership in the French market, where we remain committed to providing high-performance mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of customers. We look forward to continuing our journey towards more sustainable public transport and a greener future with our partners in France and all over Europe.”

