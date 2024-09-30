QUADIENT: Signing of a contract with an investment service provider to execute the share buyback program

Signing of a contract with an investment service provider to execute the share buyback program





Paris, 30 September 2024

Quadient S.A. (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announces the signing of a share buyback contract with an investment services provider to execute its share buyback program announced Monday 23 September1.

Under the terms of this contract, Quadient mandates the investment service provider to acquire shares on the market and on its behalf for up to €30 million (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs) over a period of up to 18 months2.

The share buyback program will be carried out under the authorization granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 14 June 2024, and may be renewed or extended, up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company as set out in the 19th resolution of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Quadient intends to cancel the shares acquired through the share buyback program apart from a portion of up to €10 million, which will be dedicated to future equity-based long term incentive plans for employees and management, as set out in the 19th resolution of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The buybacks will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Quadient hereby confirms the absence of any agreement with any of its existing shareholders regarding their potential participation in the share buyback program.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform provider powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)6 42 37 54 17 /+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81

isabelle.laurent@omnicomprgroup.com

fabrice.baron@ omnicomprgroup.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com











1 Press release announcing the share buyback program can be found here

2 Subject to the renewal of the share buyback authorizations at the 2025 AGM





Attachment