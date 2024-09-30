Satellite Communication Market Global Forecast to 2029, Featuring SES, Starlink, Globalstar, Intelsat, Viasat, Telesat, Eutelsat, Singtel, Speedcast, Lynk, Anuvu, Avanti, Arabsat, Yahsat and Navarino

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Communication Market by Type (Telecommunication Services, Broadcasting Services, Data Communication Services), Application (Critical Communication, Navigation, DTH, IoT, Satellite Broadband) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The satellite communication market is estimated at USD 16.9 billion in 2024 to USD 33.2 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

The satellite communication services market is growing exponentially. The growth can be attributed to various factors. These include the need for dependable connections in remote plus marginal areas, expansion in IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, and an increasing dependence on satellite-based broadcasting and data transfer. Because of this, enterprises such as SpaceX have launched LEO satellites that provide fast internet globally at very low latency levels. Consequently, new opportunities are emerging in fields like the maritime industry as well as air transport, among others, where reliable communication is essential.







By enteprise, telecom segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Enterprise networks' capabilities and efficiency are greatly enhanced by combining satellite communication with cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, 5G AI, and other AI systems. For telecom providers, this combination enhances the functionality and efficiency of their communication services. When you mix satellite communication with 5G, you get faster connections and less delay, which helps data move and makes networks more reliable. AI helps by making networks run better and handling data more, while blockchain keeps data trades safe and clear. Together, these improvements make satellite-based services more effective, letting companies handle their communication needs better and develop new ideas for how they operate.



The data communication segment to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The expansion of new frequency bands, particularly in the high-frequency (HF) and very high-frequency (VHF) range, significantly enhances the capabilities of the data communication services segment within the satellite communication market. These higher frequency bands make more bandwidth available, which is critical to supporting applications with high data transfer rates.



In the case of remote sensing, for example, it is necessary to quickly transfer high-resolution data volumes from satellites to ground stations; with extended frequency bands, this can be done at faster and more efficient speeds. In applications of sharing considerable data in real-time, such as live broadcasting or any other kind of real-time monitoring in sectors like environmental management and defense, this increased bandwidth could, therefore, allow seamless and uninterrupted data flows. This not only improves the quality and speed of data communication but also provides enormous scope for numerous advanced applications, which, till now have remained restricted owing to the limited bandwidth, thus fueling growth and innovation in the satellite data communication services market.



Middle East & Africa's highest growth rate during the forecast period



Big projects and investments drive the Middle East and Africa satellite communications market. In Saudi Arabia, Neo Space Group is establishing an entity with the Public Investment Fund to compete much more with the global space economy. NSG is involved in satellite communications, Earth observation, satellite navigation, and IoT in solving connectivity issues in these rural areas, accommodating 15.71% of the population.



Such an objective is cemented by the like of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, being the single largest hub in the country, which is home to 43 broadband constellations that carry heterogeneous applications with dissimilar tasks, including emergency response. Other major incuders in the satellite communication market include the likes of Yahsat, Thurya, and MBRSC. Such firms have nine satellites in GEO and LEO orbits, corresponding to diverse mobile, broadband, and remote-sensing applications. Leading such projects, the Nayif-1 nanosatellite and the Yahsat Project Sky provide a platform for the UAE to contribute meaningfully to the global communication competency upliftment, leading the way to become further entrenched as a satellite leader while assisting the TDRA.



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increased Demand for Connectivity in Remote Areas

Expansion of IoT and M2M Communications

Rising Adoption of Satellite-based Broadcasting and Streaming

Advancements in Satellite Technology and Deployment of Leo Satellites

Restraints

High Initial Investment and Operational Costs

Regulatory and Spectrum Allocation Challenges

Competition from Terrestrial Networks

Risk of Space Debris and Satellite Failures

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Satellite-based Connectivity in Maritime and Aviation Industries

Expanding Role of Satellite Communication in Disaster Management and Emergency Services

Growing Demand for Satellite Internet for Consumers and Enterprises

Partnerships and Collaborations for 5G Integration

Challenges

Latency and Bandwidth Limitations in Certain Applications

Evolving Cybersecurity Threats

Case Study Analysis

Satellite Streaming in Peru

StarTV Became High-Quality, Affordable Tv Broadcasting Service for Millions of Homes in Mexico

Leap Toward Uninterrupted Connectivity in South Africa

Connecting Schools in Niger

SES Helping Eliminate Digital Divide in Mexico

Satellite Communication Market, by Type

Telecommunication Services Shift Toward Satellite-based Connectivity to Enhance Network Coverage

Broadcasting Services Satellite Communication Technology Increases Broadcasting Coverage & Quality in Remote Areas

Data Communication Services Demand for High-Speed Data Transfer Services to Drive Market



Satellite Communication Market, by Application

Critical Communications Need for Rapid Communication Services in Emergency Situations to Drive Market

Navigation Increasing Demand for Real-Time, Accurate Navigation Data to Drive Market

IoT Cost Reductions and Improved Scalability Make Satellite Technology More Accessible for Large-Scale IoT Deployments

DTH Rising Preference for Personalized and On-Demand Viewing Experiences to Boost Dth Adoption

Satellite Broadband Demand for Reliable and Affordable Connectivity in Remote Areas to Drive Market

Other Applications

Satellite Communication Market, by End-user





Consumers Expansion of Digital Content to Boost Satellite Service Demand

Enterprises Telecom Need to Expand Network Coverage and Capacity to Accommodate Growing Data Consumption to Drive Market Use Cases Remote and Rural Connectivity Capacity Augmentation

Media & Entertainment Demand for High-Definition and Live-Streaming Content to Boost Market Use Cases Live Event Broadcasting Content Distribution

Maritime Need for Connectivity in Remote Maritime Routes to Fuel Satellite Services Demand Use Cases Vessel Tracking and Navigation Weather and Navigation Updates

Government & Defense Demand for Secure and Reliable Communication Channels for Sensitive Information and Operations to Drive Market Use Cases Intelligence Gathering and Surveillance Secure Communications

Energy & Utilities Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring of Infrastructure to Drive Market Use Cases Remote Monitoring and Control Predictive Maintenance

Aviation Need for Operational Efficiency in Flight Management to Drive Market Use Cases In-Flight Connectivity Flight Tracking and Monitoring

Transportation & Logistics Need for Real-Time Fleet Tracking to Drive Market Use Cases Fleet Management and Tracking Traffic Management

Other Enterprises Use Cases Remote Learning and E-Learning Emergency Medical Services Point-Of-Sale Systems Yield Prediction and Mapping



Satellite Communication Market, by Region

US: Investments by US Military to Improve Satellite Communication Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth

Canada: Improvement in Network Connectivity in Rural Areas to Drive Market

UK: Participation of Private Players in Collaborative Research to Advance Satellite Communication Technology to Drive Market

Germany: Government Initiatives to Expand Low-Cost Connectivity to Spur Market Growth

France: Partnership with Different Countries and Launch of New Satellites to Drive Market

Italy: Government Investment in Geo and Leo Satellites to Drive Demand for Satellite Communication Services

China: Expansive Satellite Communication Policy and Robust Infrastructure to Drive Market

India: Increasing Focus on Space Sector and Providing Low-Cost Internet in Rural Areas for Better Connectivity to Drive Market

Japan: Increasing Participation of Private Players and Collaboration to Drive Market

KSA: Establishment of Neo Space Group to Drive Market

UAE: Increasing Focus of Research and Educational Institutes on Improving Satellite Communication to Boost Market Growth

South Africa: Growing Focus on Enhancing Rural Connectivity to Drive Market

Brazil: Increasing Focus on Improving Infrastructure for Critical Operations to Drive Demand for Satellite Communication Services

Mexico: Government Initiatives Such as Internet Para Todos to Drive Market

Company Profiles

Starlink

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat

Viasat, Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Telesat

Singtel

Globalstar, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems

Gilat Satellite Networks

Speedcast

Amazon Kuiper

Lynk Global

Anuvu

Avanti Communications

Arabsat

Yahsat

Kepler Communications

Navarino

