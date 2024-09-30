The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation Launches Oregon Market

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the nation, is proud to announce its expansion into Oregon with the opening of two new specialty cancer clinics. The clinic locations in Portland and Salem will mark TOI’s first capitated partnership in the market, with plans to expand to other markets in the state as additional partnerships develop. Both initial Oregon clinic locations will offer cutting edge cancer care services, offering a vital new option for patients in the Pacific Northwest.



“At TOI, we believe that every cancer patient deserves access to the most advanced care in their community,” said Dr. Dan Virnich, Chief Executive Officer of TOI. “We’re excited to bring a new cancer care option to Oregon residents that prioritizes optimal outcomes, patient satisfaction, and minimizing the financial burden often linked to cancer treatment, aligning with our mission and the needs of the community.”

Dr. Patan Gultawatvichai, Medical Director of TOI in Oregon, added, “TOI is redefining oncology care through our commitment to value-based care. I’m thrilled to lead and grow this model in Oregon. We are delighted to welcome the community and look forward to expanding our team with professionals who are dedicated to advancing the future of cancer care.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

