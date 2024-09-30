MCQ Markets Welcomes IndyCar Stars Patricio O'Ward, Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott, and Devlin DeFrancesco as Brand Ambassadors

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCQ Markets, the innovative platform offering fractional ownership of luxury assets, is thrilled to announce its exciting new lineup of brand ambassadors: internationally acclaimed IndyCar drivers Patricio O'Ward, Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott, and Devlin DeFrancesco. These influential athletes, known for their achievements both on and off the racetrack, will champion MCQ Markets' mission to democratize access to high-value luxury investments.



This milestone partnership brings together elite athletes who embody performance, precision, and passion—qualities at the core of MCQ Markets' vision. Each ambassador will not only champion the platform’s unique offering, but will also share their personal journeys as integral members of the MCQ Markets family.

Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets, expressed his enthusiasm, stating “We’re thrilled to welcome Patricio, Romain, Callum and Devlin as ambassadors. Their global influence and passion for high-performance luxury align perfectly with our mission of making luxury assets accessible to all.”

Meet Our Ambassadors

IndyCar driver Patricio "Pato" O'Ward is a rising star in the world of motorsports. As one of the most exciting talents in the series, O'Ward has secured numerous podium finishes and race wins, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

“I’ve always been driven by the pursuit of excellence, both on the track and in life. MCQ Markets is redefining how people invest in luxury, making it possible for anyone to own a piece of something extraordinary. I’m proud to be part of a brand that provides people the opportunity to invest in what they love,” shared O’Ward.

Famed former Formula 1 driver and current IndyCar star Romain Grosjean has captured the hearts of motorsports fans with his resilience, skill, and tenacity. “I’ve spent my career surrounded by some of the most incredible machines in the world, and now, more people can experience that thrill of ownership. Fractional ownership opens doors for anyone to invest allowing anyone to invest in assets that were once out of reach, and I’m thrilled to be part of this innovative platform,” said Grosjean.

British racing driver Callum Ilott has established himself as one of the most promising talents in motorsports. He added, “Racing is all about timing, precision, and making smart decisions. Investing is no different. Through this platform, everyday investors have the opportunity to make strategic decisions by owning fractional shares in rare luxury assets. I’m honored to partner with a platform that’s making these incredible opportunities accessible.”

Canadian-Italian racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco quickly made a name for himself competing at the highest levels of IndyCar. DeFrancesco’s journey has taken him from karting championships to competing in the prestigious IndyCar series.

“Motorsports has been the all consuming sport and passion of my life since I was 5 years old, driving some of the coolest cars on the planet all over the world. It's amazing to be a part of bridging the gap in this sector, giving people the opportunity to enjoy and invest in luxury assets,” he shared.

About MCQ Markets

MCQ Markets is redefining luxury asset ownership by making exotic automobiles attainable through its innovative fractional ownership model. The platform serves both passionate enthusiasts and seasoned investors, democratizing luxury ownership and allowing more individuals to invest in and benefit from assets that ideally will appreciate in value over time.

