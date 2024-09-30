Stride, Inc. Wins Tech & Learning 2024 Back to School Award for Excellence in Secondary Education

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The K12 SUBS Program, an innovative initiative by leading online education provider Stride, Inc., earned the prestigious Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School for 2024 award in the Secondary Education category. This award recognizes standout education products that enhance teaching and learning as schools transition into the new academic year.

With over 7.5 million U.S. students qualifying for Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), the need for special education teachers is at an all-time high. Yet, 65% of public schools report being understaffed in this critical area, leading to significant challenges in delivering specialized instruction.

The K12 SUBS Program addresses this urgent need by providing a network of fully licensed, certified substitute special education teachers. These educators, qualified across multiple states and trained in K12’s online platforms, offer essential services such as co-taught instruction, resource support, self-contained instruction, and one-on-one sessions. This ensures that students with disabilities receive uninterrupted educational support, even when schools face staffing shortages.

“We’re proud to provide our K12-powered schools with a flexible, scalable solution that meets the critical needs of students with disabilities,” said Jenny Kendall, Senior Director of Special Programs at Stride, Inc. “The K12 SUBS program offers a flexible, dependable solution for schools during staffing gaps, whether it's to bridge the period between permanent hires or to cover extended absences, our goal is to ensure that students with IEPs continue to receive high-quality, consistent services without disruption.”

Stride’s K12-powered schools provide individualized education experiences and cutting-edge online K–12 curriculum built on over 20 years of research. K12 offers online public and private school, homeschooling materials, 1:1 tutoring, and more. Students at K12-powered schools benefit from award-winning curricula, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

By addressing the shortage of special education teachers, Stride is making a lasting impact on the educational landscape and improving outcomes for students across the country.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.