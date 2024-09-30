FrankSpeech and VOCL Launch Exciting Brand Refresh and Transformation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSBN is thrilled to announce two significant updates launching today, this marks a new era for our platforms. FrankSpeech is unveiling a bold brand refresh, while FrankSocial is officially rebranded to VOCL . These transformative changes reflect our unwavering commitment to fostering free speech and enhancing community engagement.

FrankSpeech Brand Refresh:

FrankSpeech, a dynamic platform dedicated to promoting free speech, is excited to introduce a refreshed brand identity. This update features a modernized logo, an engaging new color palette, and a clearer representation of the brand’s mission, vision, and values. The updated branding is designed to offer users a more intuitive and visually appealing experience, reinforcing our dedication to providing a vibrant and user-friendly environment for influencers and content creators.

“We are excited to unveil our new look, which is more than just a visual update,” said Joe Oltmann, COO of FrankSpeech. “This rebranding effort is about strengthening our mission to provide a space where free speech can flourish and content creators can connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. The new design elements not only make our platform more appealing but also more intuitive, ensuring that users can navigate and engage with content more easily.”

VOCL Launch:

FrankSocial will officially rebrand as VOCL, marking a significant step forward in our mission to amplify voices championing truth, freedom, and faith. VOCL continues to be an integral part of the FrankSpeech Broadcast Network, offering the same trusted platform with enhanced features:

- Four Dynamic Feeds: VOCL’s ‘For You’, ‘Election’,‘Following’, and ‘Groups’ feeds keep you organized and informed with tailored content and updates.

- Featured Shows and Podcasts: Connect with your favorite influencers and discover top FrankSpeech shows and podcasts.

- Engage with Communities: Join Groups to connect with like-minded individuals and participate in engaging discussions.

This rebranding enhances our commitment to free speech and community engagement, offering a refreshed and dynamic user experience.

About

FrankSpeech is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels. Visit https://frankspeech.com to learn more.

