SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Terran Orbital Corporation (“Terran” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLAP). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, “Customer Contracts”) into revenue and free cash flow; (ii) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; and (iii) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation.



If you bought shares of Terran between August 15, 2023 and August 14, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/terran-orbital/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 26, 2024.

