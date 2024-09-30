Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,439 Ageas shares in the period from 23-09-2024 until 27-09-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 23-09-2024 22,030 1,033,550 46.92 46.58 47.10 24-09-2024 20,615 982,503 47.66 47.46 47.84 25-09-2024 21,096 1,006,023 47.69 47.30 47.88 26-09-2024 20,845 996,924 47.83 47.70 47.96 27-09-2024 21,853 1,052,152 48.15 47.78 48.30 Total 106,439 5,071,152 47.64 46.58 48.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 226,247 shares for a total amount of EUR 10,746,940. This corresponds to 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment