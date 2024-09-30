Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,439 Ageas shares in the period from 23-09-2024 until 27-09-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
23-09-202422,0301,033,55046.9246.5847.10
24-09-202420,615982,50347.6647.4647.84
25-09-202421,0961,006,02347.6947.3047.88
26-09-202420,845996,92447.8347.7047.96
27-09-202421,8531,052,15248.1547.7848.30
Total106,4395,071,15247.6446.5848.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 226,247 shares for a total amount of EUR 10,746,940. This corresponds to 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

