Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,439 Ageas shares in the period from 23-09-2024 until 27-09-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|23-09-2024
|22,030
|1,033,550
|46.92
|46.58
|47.10
|24-09-2024
|20,615
|982,503
|47.66
|47.46
|47.84
|25-09-2024
|21,096
|1,006,023
|47.69
|47.30
|47.88
|26-09-2024
|20,845
|996,924
|47.83
|47.70
|47.96
|27-09-2024
|21,853
|1,052,152
|48.15
|47.78
|48.30
|Total
|106,439
|5,071,152
|47.64
|46.58
|48.30
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 226,247 shares for a total amount of EUR 10,746,940. This corresponds to 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
