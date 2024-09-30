Air Methods’ Innovative Air Anglers Program Combines Fly Fishing, Yoga to Address Mental Health, Alleviates Stress Among Frontline Teammates

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By blending fly fishing, yoga, and peer support, Air Methods is providing physical and mental health support for its frontline teammates. Launched in June 2023 as an extension of the company’s Stress Intervention & Recovery Employee Network (SIREN) peer-to-peer support program, Air Anglers is equipping teammates with new ways to manage stress and find support by learning to fly fish and basic yoga.

"Air Anglers has so many benefits which include creating a sense of community and highlighting the importance of self-care,” said Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Stephanie Queen. “With the daily demands and mental strain this profession can create, Air Anglers also provides the opportunity to free the mind to learn a new skill, using a different part of their brain to find a creative outlet."

Created by Flight Nurse and SIREN Peer Support Specialist Mike Dvorak, Clinical Base Lead and Flight Nurse Doug Kinney, and Director of Simulation and Innovative Education William Belk, Air Anglers began last summer with a trial class of 12 frontline teammates, including clinicians, pilots, and aviation mechanics.

“Our focus then (and still today) was to tap into the healing power of fly fishing and exposure to nature to help air medical teammates who had trauma experiences or were going through difficult times in their lives,” said Belk. "There is plenty of research on the benefits of fly fishing and yoga, but Air Methods is the first place to combine these activities into a single program specifically for the air medical industry.”

Given its success, the number of participants more than doubled this year and three instructors were added. Additionally, the program was extended to 12 weekly classes where participants learned yoga, fly tying, custom fly rod building, and basic fly-fishing concepts prior to traveling to Colorado for a two-day fly-fishing event. Extending the class time ensured that every participant had an opportunity to fly fish, using flies they tied themselves and a rod that they built by hand. The in-person fishing events were kept to no more than six participants at a time to allow time to connect and provide one-on-one support. The Air Anglers team wrapped up its second season at the end of September, boasting tremendous success among participants.

“I am very grateful that Air Methods is investing in its employees' mental health and wellbeing,” said Pilot Chris Will. “I think it is so important that we, as a society, de-stigmatize mental health and seeking help. Initiatives like Air Anglers show Air Methods is willing to go beyond the corporate check-the-box training methodology and invest in tangible programs that can do a lot of good with actual human interaction.”

The program runs from early spring into early fall each year, as this aligns with the best time for new fly fishermen/women to be introduced to the sport. Factors such as fishing season, weather, altitude, and travel are all considerations as part of the course schedule.

The avenues of care that both SIREN and the Air Anglers program provide are a direct result of Air Method’s commitment to the wellbeing of all teammates, and the successes of both programs are evident.

"Participants have reported strong self-realizations after completing the program and several have said that it kept them with the company when they were considering a change of career,” said Belk. “This highlights Air Methods' commitment to the wellbeing of our teammates, and to the fact that we are willing to invest in evidence-based programs, even when they are less conventional.”





###

