VivoPower decides to close F-1 offering, after successfully raising $4m in gross proceeds from institutional investors

Issue of common stock only

Funds will be used to reduce debt and fund inventory for customer orders

Transition to capital light business model significantly reduces funding requirements

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) ("VivoPower"), a global sustainable energy solutions company, is pleased to announce it has closed its F-1 offering, after the issuance of an aggregate of 3,200,000 Ordinary Shares to institutional investors. The offering was terminated and closed after market on September 27, 2024.

The offering provides the Company with approximately $4 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for reducing debt and to fund inventory for customer orders. With the Company now having transitioned to a capital light business model leveraging its strategic supply chain across Asia, there is no longer a requirement for it to build out assembly and manufacturing facilities.

Chardan acted as the sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, (Registration No. 333-281065), initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2024 (as amended and supplemented, the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement was declared effective on August 29, 2024. The final prospectus was filed on September 19, 2024. The documents relating to this Offering, including the Registration Statement and the final prospectus, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About VivoPower

Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customised and ruggedised fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions.

VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

Shareholder Enquiries

shareholders@vivopower.com