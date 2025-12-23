VivoPower Announces Strategic Refocus on Power-To-X, With X Being Sovereign AI Compute Infrastructure; Initiates Review of Legacy 682MW Solar Power Development Portfolio

Focus will be on key markets with a shortage of AI compute infrastructure and where VivoPower has entrenched relationships, including Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and select EU markets

Given the surge in demand from AI hyperscalers for low-cost sustainable power, VivoPower is reviewing its legacy portfolio of up to 682MW solar development sites in the US with a view to potential monetization and reinvestment in its Sovereign AI compute infrastructure strategy

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company"), a leading B Corp-certified global sustainable energy solutions group, today announces a transformational refocusing of its global resources to its Power-to-X strategy. This strategy was first enunciated by VivoPower in 2021 and involves vertical integration by energy-intensive industries to control and/or own the power infrastructure and land. Over the last several years, digital asset mining has been amongst the highest and best return on investment uses cases for energy, which is what Caret Digital has been focused on. However, in the last 2 years, this has been surpassed by the needs and materially better returns from computational AI requirements.

I. Strategic Refocus on Power to X, where X = Sovereign AI Computing Power

VivoPower’s "Power-to-X" strategy has been underpinned by two operating platforms developed over several years: Caret Digital and Vivo Federation. Together, these platforms have validated VivoPower’s thesis that control of power, land, and sovereign-grade counterparties is the critical bottleneck in next-generation compute infrastructure.

As a consequence, the Company is now prioritizing the exponentially higher-margin AI Computational market. VivoPower is focusing on "non-crowded" sovereign markets—including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and select EU hubs—where power grid access is the primary bottleneck for AI Hyperscalers and where VivoPower has entrenched relationships. The Company is in final stage negotiations for transformational and accretive acquisitions of energized data centers and/or strategic power land to secure its position as a "Sovereign AI Infrastructure Landlord."

II. Reassessment of Legacy 682MW U.S. Solar Development Site Portfolio

Reflecting the unprecedented surge in demand for low-cost, sustainable power from AI Hyperscalers, VivoPower is reviewing its legacy 682MW U.S. solar development portfolio. Previously mothballed, these sites are now being re-evaluated for immediate monetization.

The Company intends to divest these assets to recycle capital into its high-growth Sovereign AI hubs in its focus markets, where the returns on energy-ready land have reached unprecedented premiums.

For this portfolio, there may be behind-the-meter power use cases, but equally, there is no guarantee that value can be monetized and realized.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital, and Vivo Federation. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower, focused on XRPL based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens. Across Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, VivoPower has assembled a differentiated platform spanning power, mobility, compute and digital infrastructure, which the Company is now aligning behind its highest-return Power-to-X opportunity: Sovereign AI computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to circumstances outside of its control and/or any other unexpected developments, VivoPower may not ultimately be able to consummate any of the above transactions or investments and hence may not be able to secure any financial benefits. EMC2 is a company where VivoPower’s current Chief Financial Officer is an investor and an officer. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

