Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 September 2024

Corporate Announcement 31/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 16 September 2024.

NAV per share in USD: 2531.22

NAV per share in EUR: 2275.05

The performance during the first half of September is 0.60% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 3.86% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 322.2 million USD.

The NAV per share in EUR, 2275.05, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 16 September 2024 which was 1.1126.

To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Attachment