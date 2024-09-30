Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

30 September 2024 at 23:00 EEST

Nokia provides recast comparative quarterly financial information reflecting the presentation of Submarine Networks business as discontinued operation

Nokia today provides recast comparative financial information for Nokia Group and Network Infrastructure segment for Q1 2024 and Q1-Q4 2023 reflecting the presentation of Submarine Networks business as discontinued operation.

Presentation of Submarine Networks business as discontinued operation

On 27 June 2024, Nokia announced it had entered into a put option agreement to sell Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to the French State, represented by the Agence des participations de l'Etat (APE), subject to informing and consulting with the relevant employee representatives at ASN and Nokia along with other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The put option agreement contemplates the sale of ASN for an enterprise value of EUR 350 million, while the final proceeds will depend on the working capital and net debt balances of ASN at closing. Upon entering into the agreement Nokia classified the assets and liabilities of ASN as held for sale and recorded an impairment loss of EUR 514 million on the measurement of ASN's net assets to fair value less costs to sell. Beginning from the second quarter of 2024 the Submarine Networks business, which was previously reported as part of Network Infrastructure operating segment, is presented as discontinued operation. The sale is expected to close at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized income statement information for Nokia Group and Network Infrastructure segment on an unaudited basis for all quarters and the full year of 2023, as well as for the first two quarters and first half of 2024, reflecting the presentation of Submarine Networks business as discontinued operation.

Nokia Group

Reported EUR million Q1'24 Q2'24 Q1-Q2'24 Net sales 4 444 4 466 8 910 Gross profit 2 210 1 936 4 146 Operating profit 405 432 836 Profit from continuing operations 451 370 821 Loss from discontinued operations (13) (512) (525) Profit/(loss) for the period 438 (142) 296 Reported EUR million Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1-Q4'23 Net sales 5 575 5 438 4 709 5 416 21 138 Gross profit 2 161 2 148 1 892 2 345 8 546 Operating profit 421 469 237 534 1 661 Profit/(loss) from continuing operations 283 287 130 (51) 649 Profit from discontinued operations 7 2 3 18 30 Profit/(loss) for the period 289 289 133 (33) 679





Comparable EUR million Q1'24 Q2'24 Q1-Q2'24 Net sales 4 444 4 466 8 910 Gross profit 2 246 1 998 4 244 Operating profit 600 423 1 023 Profit from continuing operations 512 328 840 Profit for the period 512 328 840 Comparable EUR million Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1-Q4'23 Net sales 5 575 5 438 4 709 5 416 21 138 Gross profit 2 172 2 184 1 921 2 421 8 698 Operating profit 471 619 418 830 2 337 Profit from continuing operations 332 409 293 555 1 590 Profit for the period 332 409 293 555 1 590

Network Infrastructure

EUR million Q1'24 Q2'24 Q1-Q2'24 Net sales 1 439 1 522 2 961 Gross profit 587 585 1 172 Gross margin % 40.8% 38.4% 39.6% Research and development expenses (301) (300) (602) Selling, general and administrative expenses (204) (207) (410) Other operating income and expenses 3 19 22 Operating profit 85 97 183 Operating margin % 5.9% 6.4% 6.2% Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures — — — Depreciation and amortization (43) (41) (84) EUR million Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1-Q4'23 Net sales 1 964 1 706 1 534 1 712 6 917 Gross profit 820 702 622 765 2 910 Gross margin % 41.8% 41.1% 40.5% 44.7% 42.1% Research and development expenses (306) (285) (297) (323) (1 212) Selling, general and administrative expenses (196) (193) (191) (195) (776) Other operating income and expenses 18 28 30 17 94 Operating profit 336 252 165 264 1 016 Operating margin % 17.1% 14.8% 10.8% 15.4% 14.7% Share of results of associated companies and joint ventures — — — — — Depreciation and amortization (42) (42) (41) (45) (171)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 4080 3 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment