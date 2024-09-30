A Tribute to Indigenous Culture: Northlands College Names Cultural Centre in Honor of Tomson Highway

CREIGHTON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northlands College is proud to announce the official naming of its Cultural Centre at the Creighton Campus in honor of the acclaimed Canadian author, playwright, and advocate for Indigenous culture, Tomson Highway. This monumental occasion will celebrate Highway's immense contributions to Indigenous literature and culture, as well as his inspiring role in shaping the Canadian cultural landscape.



The Cultural Centre Naming Ceremony reflects Northlands College's commitment to recognizing and celebrating Indigenous heritage in Northern Saskatchewan. Situated at the Creighton Campus, which blends the rich geography and cultures of both Saskatchewan and Manitoba, this location mirrors the life of Tomson Highway himself. A registered member of the Barren Lands First Nation, Tomson hails from Brochet, a village located in northern Manitoba near the convergence of Saskatchewan and what is now Nunavut. As an author, musician, and advocate, Tomson Highway has used his voice to shed light on critical issues such as Indigenous identity, residential schools, and the richness of Cree traditions, making him an iconic figure in Canadian literature. His works, including the renowned Kiss of the Fur Queen and The Rez Sisters, have influenced generations of writers, artists, and thinkers in Canada and beyond.

Reflecting on the honor, President and CEO Karsten Henriksen stated, "Naming our Cultural Centre after Tomson Highway not only celebrates his remarkable legacy but also highlights the vibrant cultures that define Northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Much like Tomson himself, our Creighton Campus stands at the crossroads of these two provinces, blending their histories and communities. This dedication reflects Northlands College’s continued efforts to promote Indigenous culture, uphold the rich traditions and values of this land, and empower our Indigenous learners to build meaningful careers in today’s industries. We are committed to providing opportunities for our learners to excel academically and professionally, while staying deeply rooted in their cultural heritage. Honoring Tomson Highway in this lasting way strengthens our mission to cultivate Indigenous excellence and ensure the next generation of leaders can carry these traditions forward.”



Tomson Highway has spent his career promoting Indigenous storytelling, language, and culture. He has received numerous accolades, including being made an Officer of the Order of Canada, and has used his platform to advocate for Indigenous rights and education. The Cultural Centre will serve as a space for learning, reflection, and connection, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

About Northlands College

Northlands College is Saskatchewan's Northern College, dedicated to empowering learners and fostering innovation. As a leading educational institution in Northern Saskatchewan, we are committed to providing diverse academic opportunities in the fields of Flexible Learning, University Studies, Health & Wellness, and Technology and Trades.

With a strong emphasis on Learner success and community engagement, Northlands College has been a driving force for positive change in Northern communities. Our mission is to provide accessible, quality education that empowers individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

For over three decades, Northlands College has been at the forefront of educational excellence, preparing learners for a dynamic future and inspiring positive transformations in the Northern regions of Saskatchewan.

Visit www.northlandscollege.ca to learn more about our programs, facilities, and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for Northern Saskatchewan.

