Celestica Recognized Among Lam Research’s 2024 Supplier Excellence Award Winners

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that its Johor, Malaysia operation was honoured with a 2024 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research, a global provider of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

Recognized from Lam’s ecosystem of thousands of suppliers worldwide, Celestica was one of nine distinguished companies awarded this year for exemplifying Lam’s high standards for scalability, agility, quality, and environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Winning suppliers were selected for demonstrating excellence in one of five categories:

Operational Execution

Quality

Enabling Technical Breakthroughs that Drive Market Growth: Rapid Prototype Materials Performance

Enabling Technical Breakthroughs that Drive Market Growth: New Product Introduction Performance

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)



Celestica’s Johor, Malaysia facility was recognized for excellence in Operational Execution. Winners in this category demonstrated proactive and adaptable delivery, strategic inventory solutions, localized manufacturing, and outstanding customer support.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our commitment to operational execution. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers,” said Kevin Walsh, Vice President, Capital Equipment, Celestica. “We remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

Lam collaborates with suppliers around the world to responsibly source the specialized materials and components needed for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards were presented to this year’s recipients during a ceremony at Lam’s annual Supplier Day event held on September 19. This year’s event not only celebrated excellence but also underscored the collective responsibility of companies across the supply chain to act with purpose for a better world.

“We are pleased to recognize Celestica with a 2024 Supplier Excellence Award for their outstanding performance in this year’s Operational Execution category,” said Karthik Rammohan, Group Vice President and Head of Global Operations, Lam Research. “Our close collaboration with our suppliers enables Lam to drive a resilient and flexible supply chain to meet customer demands, as well as helps the semiconductor ecosystem to scale for the AI era and make progress towards net zero.”

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development — from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .