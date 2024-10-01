Treatment.com AI to Present at the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference in Toronto, ON

Treatment.com AI CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza, is to present live at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”), a healthcare tech company focused on transforming patient care with AI-driven Clinical insights, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI , will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

‎Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time in Track 1

‎Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

‎Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

‎More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, commented, "We are looking forward to presenting at Cantech, a great conference providing a timely opportunity to talk to investors, analysts and the investment community. The healthcare system is at the precipice of substantial modernization and we believe that our proprietary platform can help with reducing its inefficiencies, reducing administration headaches, and ultimately improving patient access and care."

Dr. Essam Hamza will also be conducting in-person 1x1 meetings at the conference venue on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. To schedule 1-on-1 investor meetings with Treatment and attend the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference, please contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com. 1x1 meetings will be conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft, Toronto.

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.co m

