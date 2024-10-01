Patient Engagement Solutions Market to hit USD 84.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Patient Engagement Solutions Market size was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032 driven by, the rising adoption of digital health technologies and the increasing use of health platforms.

Healthcare systems are evolving from a provider-centered model to one that prioritizes patients' needs, preferences, and active participation. This shift drives the demand for patient engagement solutions, which give patients more control and insight into their healthcare journeys. Patient-centric care emphasizes personalized treatment plans, improved communication, and collaborative decision-making between patients and healthcare providers.

Patient engagement solutions support this approach by providing tools for patients to access their health information, track their progress, and communicate with their care teams in real-time. These solutions also offer educational resources, helping patients understand their conditions and treatment options, leading to informed and confident decisions.

As healthcare providers increasingly recognize the benefits of patient-centric care in improving outcomes and satisfaction, the adoption of patient engagement solutions continues to grow. This trend is expected to drive further innovations in the market, as organizations seek to enhance the patient experience and achieve better health outcomes through engaged and informed patients.

The overall patient engagement solutions market is segmented based on component, application, functionality, end-use, and region.

In 2023, the software segment dominated with a 72.1% market share. Leading this dominance are software solutions like patient portals, mobile health applications, and electronic health record (EHR) integration platforms. These tools are pivotal for smooth communication between patients and healthcare providers, granting access to personal health data and bolstering remote monitoring and telehealth services. The adaptability, scalability, and advanced features of software solutions position them as vital in boosting patient engagement and enhancing healthcare results. The synergy of robust software platforms with cutting-edge hardware technologies crafts a holistic patient engagement solution.

In 2023, the health management segment led the patient engagement solutions market with a valuation of USD 11.9 billion. Health management tools aid patients in overseeing their health conditions. This includes chronic disease management programs, wellness and preventive care applications, and tools for medication adherence and lifestyle management. Such tools are invaluable for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, where ongoing monitoring and patient engagement are vital for successful treatment. By enhancing communication between patients and providers, these solutions tailor care plans, boost adherence, and minimize complications.

In 2023, North America patient engagement solutions market was valued at USD 11.1 billion, with a projected CAGR of 14.5% through 2032. This leadership is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, swift adoption of digital health technologies, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care. The region's emphasis on enhancing healthcare outcomes through active patient involvement, alongside the prevalent use of electronic health records (EHRs) and telehealth services, has significantly driven the demand for patient engagement solutions.

Major players in patient engagement solutions market include American Well Corporation, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, Garmin, Lincor Inc., McKesson, MEDHOST, Oracle, Orion Health, Teladoc Health, Veradigm LLC among others.

