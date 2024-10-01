LanzaTech Expands Biorefining Platform Capabilities to Include Production of Commercial-scale Nutritional Protein Directly From CO2

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein, today announced its plans to expand its biorefining platform capabilities to include operations that produce LanzaTech Nutritional Protein (“LNP”) as the primary product. LNP is a microbial protein that is a nutrient-rich alternative to plant and animal-based proteins. By using a new microbe in its proprietary gas fermentation process, LanzaTech’s biorefining platform can produce a cost-competitive protein solution that supports a resilient food supply chain. LNP production has the capability to address food security issues and be produced anywhere in the world, independent of weather extremes. Notably, the production of LNP uses a fraction of the land and water resources that traditional protein sources require.



With the development of LNP production facilities, LanzaTech will gain access to the large and growing alternative protein markets, diversifying its customer base, expanding its sources of revenue, and optimizing the value creation driven by its existing, proven platform.

“Building on the expertise of our commercially operating core gas fermentation process, LNP represents a natural expansion of our business,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “By coupling a new microbial production strain with our existing bioreactor technology, and our years of operating experience, we have developed a path to mass produce protein from CO2. For two years, we’ve operated a pilot facility to prepare for commercialization, and in the process, we’ve partnered with leading brands and food testing organizations for rigorous analysis and prototyping of nutrition applications. We have now progressed into the engineering design phase for a 0.5 to 1.5 ton per day facility, expected to be operational in 2026, and have developed a roadmap to commercial-scale production in 2028.”

By 2050, the world population is projected to reach 10 billion people, which means an additional 250 million metric tons (“MT”) of protein will be required annually. LanzaTech is extending the power of its gas fermentation platform—which can already produce commercial scale volumes of essential ethanol for apparel, packaging, surfactants, and sustainable aviation fuel—to produce large quantities of protein without straining land and water resources or impacting biodiversity. LNP has a complete amino acid profile and no allergenicity.

LanzaTech has nearly two decades of experience biorefining carbon-rich feedstocks to produce ethanol as the primary product and protein as a co-product. Leveraging this experience, LanzaTech has developed a solution using CO2 that produces LNP as the primary product. As a leader in gas fermentation, LanzaTech is well positioned to access the $1 trillion and growing alternative protein markets with a cost-competitive product that leverages LanzaTech’s proprietary biorefining platform and that utilizes similar feedstocks to LanzaTech’s current operations.

LanzaTech is evaluating potential sites, in collaboration with several partners, for the first pre commercial facilities, planned to be operational in 2026. These facilities are expected to produce between 0.5 to 1.5 tons of LNP per day, and given the high protein content of LNP, 0.5 tons per day of LNP is roughly the equivalent of giving a typical complete daily intake of protein to approximately 9,000 people.

Commercial facilities are being designed to produce more than 30,000 MT per annum, or greater than 80 MT per day, with the first of these facilities expected to be operational during 2028.

LanzaTech is in the process of completing trials and testing in animal feed and pet food, and is underway with completing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) certification process for LNP’s use in human nutrition formulations.

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies has successfully tested LNP for fish feed applications and human food and beverage innovation firm Mattson completed thorough protein characterization and food prototyping for dish concepts such as smoothies, dairy-free cheese, and bread.

LanzaTech has also partnered with the U.S. Navy Research Lab on a joint research and contract development project jointly funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Office of Naval Research, and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to evaluate the viability of creating nutritional proteins on military platforms.

“We are excited to collaborate with LanzaTech on this groundbreaking extension of their carbon recycling platform. Together we are exploring the biomanufacturing potential of a nutritional protein product made from CO2 extracted from seawater,” said Dr. Matthew Yates, Research Biologist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. “Integrating LanzaTech's state of the art gas fermentation technology with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Seawater Carbon Capture Process presents a valuable opportunity to develop a unique capability to meet the nutritional needs of soldiers and sailors across the Joint Forces while simultaneously enhancing the resilience of military operations in an evolving geopolitical landscape.”

