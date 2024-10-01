Global Label Printers Market to Reach USD 513.3 Million in 2023, Expected to Grow at 3.9% CAGR Through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global label printers market is poised for significant growth, with the market size anticipated to reach USD 513.3 million by the end of 2023. According to industry insights, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033, with total sales forecasted to exceed USD 752.6 million by 2033.



This impressive growth is being driven primarily by the increasing adoption of label printers across a variety of end-use industries, including manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and retail. These industries recognize label printers' critical role in enhancing operational efficiency and improving product traceability, leading to a surge in demand worldwide.

One of the key factors contributing to the market’s expansion is the rising demand for easy-to-use and convenient label printing tools in the manufacturing sector. As industries continue to modernize and streamline their processes, desktop and mobile/portable printers are gaining popularity for their versatility and user-friendly features. These two segments are expected to drive the market forward, collectively accounting for approximately 74% of global market share by the end of the forecast period.

The increasing focus on mobility and portability in label printing solutions is helping companies meet diverse labeling needs, from warehouse management to retail shelf labeling. As businesses continue to prioritize convenience, reliability, and efficiency, the demand for advanced label printing solutions is set to grow steadily in the coming decade.

Prominent Drivers of the Label Printers Market:

Growth in E-Commerce and Retail Industries: The surge in e-commerce and retail has increased the demand for efficient labeling solutions to manage logistics, inventory, and shipping, driving the need for label printers. Rising Demand for Product Traceability: Increasing regulations and consumer demand for product transparency across sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are fueling the adoption of label printers for accurate tracking and labeling. Technological Advancements in Printing: Innovations in digital printing, thermal printing, and RFID technology have enhanced the speed, quality, and customization of label printing, making these printers more efficient and in demand. Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing and Logistics: Automation across manufacturing and logistics processes requires accurate and fast labeling solutions, further boosting the label printers market to support smart manufacturing systems. Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Labeling compliance regulations, especially in healthcare, food, and chemical industries, are driving the need for advanced label printers that can provide high-quality, compliant labels with critical information.



Key Takeaways: Label Printers Market

The label printers market grew at a CAGR of 3.6% during the period from 2018 to 2022.

By the end of the forecast period (2033), the USA is projected to hold an impressive 82% market share in the North American label printers market.

India's label printer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment is predicted to capture a significant 45% market value share by 2033.

The market for inkjet label printers is forecasted to grow by 1.6x compared to its current market value.



"With the increasing demand for efficient product identification and compliance, the label printers market is set to grow rapidly. As businesses across industries adopt more automated solutions, label printers are becoming essential for inventory management, logistics, and retail operations," says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Important label printer firms are concentrating on growing both their production capacity and range of products. In order to obtain a competitive advantage in the market, they are also implementing inorganic methods like partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and bolstering distribution channels.

Key Players

SATO Agrox India Pvt. Ltd.; Zebra Technologies Co.; Canon Fintech Nisca; Brother Industries Ltd.; Agrox Information Co. Ltd.; TSC Printronix Auto ID; Bixolon Co. ltd.; iDPRT ( XIAMEN HANIN ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.); NeuraLabel; Maxusa Crop.; Oki Europe Ltd.; Aimotech Co.; Epson Canada Ltd.; Swiftcolor Co.; Primera Technology, Inc.; Seiko Instruments GmbH; Isys label; Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.; VIPColor Technologies Pt Ltd.; Afinia Label

Recent Development

In November 2022, SATO introduced S84/86NX smart print engines for labeling automation which will help the company expand its market reach in Southeast Asia.

In February 2021, Afinia Label, a prominent manufacturer and supplier of industrial color label printing and label finishing equipment, announced a deal to buy JG Special Products' Printing Innovation assets.

In March 2021, TSC Printronix Auto ID launched a thermal barcode label printer that can print and encode radio frequency identification (RFID) labels in a single pass while also inspecting ISO quality standards.

In 2022, Epson launched its first lightweight and portable label printers (LabelWorks LW-C610 and LW-C40) specifically for crafters and the home.

Label Printers Industry by Category

By Printer Type:

Industrial

Desktop

Mobile/Portable



By Technology:

Thermal

Direct

Inkjet

Laser

By End Use:

Manufacturing

Warehousing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Oceania



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Etikettendrucker ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, wobei die Marktgröße bis Ende 2023 voraussichtlich 513,3 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Brancheneinblicken zufolge wird der Markt von 2023 bis 2033 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,9 % wachsen, wobei der Gesamtumsatz bis 2033 voraussichtlich 752,6 Mio. USD übersteigen wird.

Dieses beeindruckende Wachstum wird vor allem durch die zunehmende Einführung von Etikettendruckern in einer Vielzahl von Endverbraucherbranchen vorangetrieben, darunter Fertigung, Transport und Logistik sowie Einzelhandel. Diese Branchen erkennen die entscheidende Rolle von Etikettendruckern bei der Steigerung der betrieblichen Effizienz und der Verbesserung der Produktrückverfolgbarkeit an, was zu einem weltweiten Nachfrageschub führte.

Einer der Schlüsselfaktoren, die zur Expansion des Marktes beitragen, ist die steigende Nachfrage nach einfach zu bedienenden und bequemen Etikettendruckwerkzeugen im Fertigungssektor. Da die Industrie ihre Prozesse weiter modernisiert und rationalisiert, werden Desktop- und mobile/tragbare Drucker aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit und benutzerfreundlichen Funktionen immer beliebter. Es wird erwartet, dass diese beiden Segmente den Markt vorantreiben und bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums zusammen etwa 74 % des weltweiten Marktanteils ausmachen werden.

Der zunehmende Fokus auf Mobilität und Portabilität bei Etikettendrucklösungen hilft Unternehmen, unterschiedliche Etikettierungsanforderungen zu erfüllen, von der Lagerverwaltung bis hin zur Regaletikettierung im Einzelhandel. Da Unternehmen weiterhin Wert auf Komfort, Zuverlässigkeit und Effizienz legen, wird die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Etikettendrucklösungen im kommenden Jahrzehnt stetig wachsen.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Etikettendrucker:

Wachstum in der E-Commerce- und Einzelhandelsbranche: Der Anstieg des E-Commerce und des Einzelhandels hat die Nachfrage nach effizienten Etikettierungslösungen für die Verwaltung von Logistik, Bestand und Versand erhöht, was den Bedarf an Etikettendruckern erhöht. Steigende Nachfrage nach Produktrückverfolgbarkeit: Zunehmende Vorschriften und die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Produkttransparenz in Sektoren wie Lebensmitteln, Pharmazeutika und Elektronik treiben die Einführung von Etikettendruckern für eine genaue Nachverfolgung und Etikettierung voran. Technologische Fortschritte im Druck: Innovationen in den Bereichen Digitaldruck, Thermodruck und RFID-Technologie haben die Geschwindigkeit, Qualität und Individualisierung des Etikettendrucks verbessert, wodurch diese Drucker effizienter und gefragter geworden sind. Einführung der Automatisierung in Fertigung und Logistik: Die Automatisierung von Fertigungs- und Logistikprozessen erfordert genaue und schnelle Etikettierlösungen, die den Markt für Etikettendrucker weiter ankurbeln, um intelligente Fertigungssysteme zu unterstützen. Strenge regulatorische Anforderungen: Die Einhaltung von Etikettierungsvorschriften, insbesondere im Gesundheitswesen, in der Lebensmittel- und Chemieindustrie, treibt den Bedarf an fortschrittlichen Etikettendruckern voran, die qualitativ hochwertige, konforme Etiketten mit kritischen Informationen bereitstellen können.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Etikettendrucker

Der Markt für Etikettendrucker wuchs im Zeitraum von 2018 bis 2022 mit einer CAGR von 3,6 %.

Bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums (2033) werden die USA voraussichtlich einen beeindruckenden Marktanteil von 82 % am nordamerikanischen Markt für Etikettendrucker halten.

Es wird erwartet, dass der indische Markt für Etikettendrucker im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 4,6 % wachsen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass das Fertigungssegment bis 2033 einen signifikanten Marktanteil von 45 % erreichen wird.

Der Markt für Inkjet-Etikettendrucker wird voraussichtlich um das 1,6-fache im Vergleich zum aktuellen Marktwert wachsen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Etikettendruckereien konzentrieren sich darauf, sowohl ihre Produktionskapazität als auch ihr Produktsortiment zu erweitern. Um einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt zu erzielen, implementieren sie auch anorganische Methoden wie Partnerschaften, Kooperationen, Fusionen, Übernahmen und die Stärkung der Vertriebskanäle.

Hauptakteure

SATO Agrox India Pvt. Ltd.; Zebra Technologies Co.; Canon Fintech Nisca; Brother Industries Ltd.; Agrox Information Co. Ltd.; TSC Printronix Auto ID; Bixolon Co. Ltd.; iDPRT ( XIAMEN HANIN ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.); NeuraLabel; Maxusa Ernte.; Oki Europe GmbH; Aimotech Co.; Epson Canada Ltd.; Swiftcolor Co.; Primera Technology, Inc.; Seiko Instruments GmbH; Isys-Etikett; Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.; VIPColor Technologies Pt Ltd.; Afinia-Etikett

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im November 2022 führte SATO S84/86NX Smart Print Engines für die Etikettierautomatisierung ein, mit denen das Unternehmen seine Marktreichweite in Südostasien erweitern kann.

Im Februar 2021 kündigte Afinia Label, ein führender Hersteller und Zulieferer von industriellen Farbetikettendruck- und Etikettenveredelungsgeräten, einen Vertrag über den Kauf der Druckinnovationsanlagen von JG Special Products an.

Im März 2021 brachte TSC Printronix Auto ID einen Thermo-Barcode-Etikettendrucker auf den Markt, der RFID-Etiketten (Radio Frequency Identification) in einem einzigen Durchgang drucken und codieren und gleichzeitig die ISO-Qualitätsstandards überprüfen kann.

Im Jahr 2022 brachte Epson seine ersten leichten und tragbaren Etikettendrucker (LabelWorks LW-C610 und LW-C40) speziell für Bastler und Privatanwender auf den Markt.

Etikettendrucker Branche nach Kategorie

Nach Druckertyp:

Industriell

Desktop

Mobil/Tragbar



Nach Technologie:

Thermisch

Direkt

Inkjet

Laser

Nach Endverwendung:

Herstellung

Warenhaus

Einzelhandel

Transport & Logistik

Nach Region: